De Kock soars in ICC ODI rankings

Cape Town - Proteas opener Quinton de Kock has moved up to fourth position in the ICC ODI batting rankings after playing a huge part in his team's 5-0 victory over Sri Lanka.

The 26-year-old scored 353 runs in the series, which included one century and three half-centuries, which helped him win the player of the series award and gain four slots in the latest rankings.

Meanwhile, Proteas captain Faf du Plessis moved up to fifth position after scoring 272 runs.

Aiden Markram also moved up the rankings, despite only playing two ODIs in the series, as he went up 12 places to 89th.

In the bowling department, Proteas leg-spinner Imran Tahir has gained seven slots to reach fourth place after taking nine wickets against Sri Lanka.

Despite taking eight wickets, Kagiso Rabada slipped to fifth spot, while fellow paceman Lungi Ngidi moved up 21 places to 26th with his eight wickets in the series.



Meanwhile, the Proteas have gained one point while Sri Lanka have lost two points in the ICC Men's ODI team rankings.

There have been no significant changes during the five series except for New Zealand narrowly edging past South Africa to third position and Australia going past Pakistan to fifth position.

ICC ODI batsmen rankings:

1. Virat Kohli (IND) - 890

2. Rohit Sharma (IND) - 839

3. Ross Taylor (ENG) - 830

4. Quinton de Kock (RSA) - 803

5. Faf du Plessis (RSA) - 801



5. Babar Azam (PAK) - 801

7. Joe Root (ENG) - 791



8. Fakhar Zaman (PAK) - 755



9. Martin Guptill (NZ) - 750



10. Shai Hope (WI) - 744



ICC ODI bowler rankings:

1. Jasprit Bumrah (IND) - 774

2. Trent Boult (NZ) - 759

3. Rashid Khan (AFG) - 747

4. Imran Tahir (RSA) - 703



5. Kagiso Rabada (RSA) - 701

6. Kuldeep Yadav (IND) - 689

7. Pat Cummins (AUS) - 681

8. Yuzvendra Chahal (IND) - 680



9. Mujeeb Ur Rahman (AFG) - 678

10. Adil Rashid (ENG) - 681