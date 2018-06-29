NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
Proteas

De Kock signs deal with Nottinghamshire

2018-06-29 15:53
Quinton de Kock (Gallo Images)
Cape Town - Proteas star batsman Quinton de Kock has signed a short-term deal with English county club, Nottinghamshire.

According to the Nottinghamshire's official website, De Kock will play in four County Championship matches towards the end of the season.

The South African will be available for the trips to Hampshire and Surrey in August and two home encounters against Yorkshire and Essex in September.

Nottinghamshire agreed that the wicket-keeper/batsman will only play as a specialist batsman.

"I'm very excited about joining Nottinghamshire and playing at one of the best grounds in the world at Trent Bridge," said De Kock.

"I enjoyed playing in England during the 2017 tour with South Africa and I am looking forward to coming back over and putting in some good performances for Nottinghamshire."

The 25-year-old has played 33 Tests for his country and scored more than 2 500 runs at an average of 38.20 - including a career-best of 129 not out against England.

Overall in his first class career, De Kock has scored over 4 000 runs, with nine centuries and 27 fifties, and he is hoping to translate those numbers into further scores during his first county stint.

"The team has made a brilliant start to the season in the Championship and hopefully when I come over we can be challenging for the title in the final rounds," he said.

Stokes returns to England ODI squad for India series

2018-06-29 13:59

