Proteas

De Kock set to fight ICC charge at hearing

2018-03-07 14:28
Quinton de Kock (Getty Images)
Cape Town - Proteas wicket-keeper batsman Quinton de Kock will dispute the charge handed down to him by the ICC for his involvement with Australian batsman David Warner at Kingsmead.

According to cricket.com.au, De Kock has opted to contest the charge and will now face a hearing on Wednesday evening in Port Elizabeth.

The 25-year-old faces a level 1 charge, which also relates to "conduct that brings the game into disrepute" with a fine being the most severe punishment.

It was reported on Monday on the final day of the first Test that personal insults were at the root of a row between De Kock and Warner.

CCTV footage showed Warner turning on De Kock as the players walked up a narrow staircase leading to the dressing rooms at the start of the tea interval at Kingsmead.

WATCH: Warner swears at De Kock before bust-up

Meanwhile, Australia's Warner escaped a ban and has instead been fined 75 percent (R160 000) of his match fee.

In addition to the fine, three demerit points have been added to Warner's disciplinary record.

Warner admitted the offence and accepted the sanction proposed by Jeff Crowe of the Elite Panel of ICC Match Referees and, as such, there was no need for a formal hearing.

The second Test between South Africa and Australia will get under way on Friday at St. George's Park (10:00).

Fixtures
Friday, 09 March 2018
South Africa v Australia, Port Elizabeth 10:00
Thursday, 22 March 2018
South Africa v Australia, Cape Town 10:00
Friday, 30 March 2018
South Africa v Australia, Johannesburg 10:00
