De Kock, Sarfraz combine for new 'keeper Test record

Cape Town - Proteas star Quinton de Kock and his Pakistan counterpart Sarfraz Ahmed have combined to set a Test wicketkeeping world record at the Wanderers.



SCORECARD: Proteas v Pakistan, 3rd Test - Day 4

Ahmed's 10 catches behind the stumps, combined with De Kock's seven is a new record for the number of dismissals in a match.

This Test is the 2 341st played since the very first back in 1877.

The previous record (16), was a 3-way tie, and included De Kock and Indian 'keeper Wriddhiman Saha at Newlands last year.

De Kock and Sarfraz enjoyed success with the bat too, with the Proteas 'keeper scoring 18 and 129, while Sarfraz chalked up 50 in Pakistan's first innings - as well as a first ball duck in their second knock.

