NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
Proteas

De Kock, Sarfraz combine for new 'keeper Test record

2019-01-14 13:14
Quinton de Kock (Getty Images)
Quinton de Kock (Getty Images)
Related Links

Cape Town - Proteas star Quinton de Kock and his Pakistan counterpart Sarfraz Ahmed have combined to set a Test wicketkeeping world record at the Wanderers.

SCORECARD: Proteas v Pakistan, 3rd Test - Day 4

Ahmed's 10 catches behind the stumps, combined with De Kock's seven is a new record for the number of dismissals in a match.

This Test is the 2 341st played since the very first back in 1877.

The previous record (16), was a 3-way tie, and included De Kock and Indian 'keeper Wriddhiman Saha at Newlands last year.

De Kock and Sarfraz enjoyed success with the bat too, with the Proteas 'keeper scoring 18 and 129, while Sarfraz chalked up 50 in Pakistan's first innings - as well as a first ball duck in their second knock.

Read more on:    pakistan  |  proteas  |  cricket

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News
Most ReadEditor's Choice
'Chippa' Masinga's cause of death confirmed Proteas whitewash Pakistan after Wanderers win Sale Sharks circle around 5 Springboks SA soccer legend Phil 'Chippa' Masinga dies WATCH: The day 'Chippa' Masinga scored a 9 minute hat-trick
Amla, Olivier keep Proteas in front at Wanderers Pirates held to goalless draw in Zimbabwe Murray retirement a shock for Federer, Djokovic Hank McGregor starts Surfski Series with a bang Aussies draw first blood in ODI series against India

Fixtures
Saturday, 19 January 2019
South Africa v Pakistan, , Port Elizabeth 13:00
Tuesday, 22 January 2019
South Africa v Pakistan, Durban 13:00
Friday, 25 January 2019
South Africa v Pakistan, Centurion 13:00
Previous Results

Date Match Result
Vote

The 12-month ban handed down to Steve Smith and David Warner and the 9-month sanction for Cameron Bancroft for their ball-tampering roles, is ...

Latest Multimedia

WATCH: Documentary on Australian cricket's sandpaper scandal
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
English Premiership flutter

Take Sport24's "expert" tips at your peril...

Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

Featured

Absa Premiership

The 2018/19 Absa Premiership season is in full swing. Will Mamelodi Sundowns retain their title? Or can one of Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates, Wits, SuperSport United - or another team perhaps - snatch glory from the Brazilians? Be sure to visit Sport24 for all the latest news!

Latest blogs
 

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 