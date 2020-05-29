De Kock, Ngidi dominate nominations for CSA Awards

Quinton de Kock and Lungi Ngidi have dominated the nominations for the 2019/20 Cricket South Africa (CSA) Awards men's categories.

Proteas all-rounder Marizanne Kapp and batsman Laura Wolvaardt have both won nominations in four categories in the women’s section.

The gala event to honour South Africa's top performing professional cricketers over the past year will take place on Saturday, 4 July, in a virtual ceremony because of the restrictions imposed by the coronavirus.

De Kock and Ngidi have both been nominated in the following three categories: SA Men's Cricketer of the Year, ODI Cricketer of the Year and T20 Cricketer of the Year.

In addition, De Kock has been nominated Test Cricketer of the Year along with Kagiso Rabada and Anrich Nortje as well as for the SA Men's Players' Players award.

Either one of them could also be a contender for SA Fans' Cricketer of the Year.

Nortje in his first year of international cricket has also been nominated in the SA Men's Cricketer of the Year and Delivery of the Year category.

Other Proteas men's players nominated in the various categories are Temba Bavuma (T20 Cricketer of the Year), Heinrich Klaasen (ODI Cricketer of the Year), David Miller (SA Men's Players' Player of the Year) and Vernon Philander (Delivery of the Year).

Neither Ngidi nor Nortje has previously won CSA's highest men's accolade of SA Cricketer of the Year while De Kock, having previously won the award in 2017, will be aiming to join the elite company of the previous double winners: Makhaya Ntini (2005/06), Jacques Kallis (2004/11), Hashim Amla (2010/13), AB de Villiers (2014/15) and Rabada (2016/18).

In the women's section Kapp and Wolvaardt have both been nominated for Women's ODI Cricketer of the Year and for the Proteas Players' Player of the year. Wolvaardt has also been nominated for Proteas Cricketer of the Year while Kapp has an additional nomination for the Delivery of the Year.

The other contenders for the supreme women’s accolade of SA Women’s Cricketer of the Year are Shabnim Ismail and Lizelle Lee who have both also been nominated for Proteas T20 Cricketer of the Year along with newcomer Nadine de Klerk. Ayabonga Khaka has been nominated for Proteas ODI Player of the Year.

"It is my great pleasure and privilege to congratulate all the nominees as we celebrate the achievements of both our Proteas men's and women's squads," commented CSA's acting CEO Jacques Faul.

"And, while we are doing that, let us not forget to thank all those great and selfless people who work diligently behind the scenes to create opportunities for our leading cricketers to excel.

Our country continues to produce world-class players. Quinton de Kock, Kagiso Rabada, Faf du Plessis and Imran Tahir all rank among the top men’s players in the world across the various formats and I think we have all been excited to see new faces such as Anrich Nortje and Janneman Malan who have emerged in the past year."

The CSA Awards Judging Panel consists of: Jeremy Fredericks (Convener), Crystal Arnold, Makhaya Ntini, Clinton du Preez, Lungani Zama and Natalie Germanos with statistical input by Andrew Samson.

"As always, these awards are tough to judge due to the stiff nature of the competition," commented Fredericks.

"Our world-class senior players are well established and there is an encouraging number of international newcomers making their mark as well.

"The judging panel was impressed by the overall performances during the season of the nominees in the various categories."

SELECTED AWARDS NOMINATIONS:

SEMI-PROFESSIONAL AWARDS

COACH OF THE YEAR

Richard das Neves (Easterns), JP Triegaardt (Northern Cape), Geoffrey Toyana (Northerns)

CSA PROVINCIAL ONE-DAY CRICKETER OF THE YEAR

Ruan de Swardt (Northerns), Jacques Snyman (Northern Cape), Basheer Walters (EP), Codi Yusuf (Gauteng)

CSA PROVINCIAL THREE-DAY CRICKETER OF THE YEAR

Andrea Agathangelou (Easterns), Patrick Botha (Free State), Beyers Swanepoel (Northern Cape)

DOMESTIC PROFESSIONAL AWARDS

DOMESTIC NEWCOMER OF THE SEASON

Wandile Makwetu (Knights), Wesley Marshall (Titans), Thando Ntini (Cape Cobras)

COACH OF THE SEASON

Mark Boucher (Proteas), Wandile Gwavu (Lions), Robin Peterson (Warriors)

FOUR-DAY FRANCHISE SERIES CRICKETER OF THE SEASON

George Linde (Cape Cobras), Prenelan Subrayen (Dolphins), Reynard van Tonder (Knights)

ONE-DAY CUP CRICKETER OF THE SEASON

Mbulelo Budaza (Knights), Zubayr Hamza (Cape Cobras), Grant Roelofsen (Dolphins), Keshav Maharaj (Dolphins)

INTERNATIONAL PROFESSIONAL AWARDS

T20 INTERNATIONAL CRICKETER OF THE YEAR

Temba Bavuma, Quinton de Kock, Lungi Ngidi

ODI CRICKETER OF THE YEAR

Quinton de Kock, Heinrich Klaasen, Lungi Ngidi

TEST CRICKETER OF THE YEAR

Quinton de Kock, Anrich Nortje, Kagiso Rabada

SA MEN'S PLAYERS’ PLAYER OF THE YEAR

Quinton de Kock, David Miller

RAM DELIVERY OF THE YEAR

Marizanne Kapp, Anrich Nortje, Vernon Philander

KFC STREETWISE AWARD

Mignon du Preez, Lungi Ngidi, Laura Wolvaardt

PROTEAS T20 INTERNATIONAL CRICKETER OF THE YEAR

Nadine de Klerk, Shabnim Ismail, Lizelle Lee

PROTEAS ODI CRICKETER OF THE YEAR

Marizanne Kapp, Ayabonga Khaka, Laura Wolvaardt

PROTEAS PLAYERS' PLAYER OF THE YEAR

Shabnim Ismail, Laura Wolvaardt, Marizanne Kapp

SA FANS CRICKETER OF THE YEAR

Sune Luus, Laura Wolvaardt, Ayabonga Khaka, Mignon du Preez, Shabnim Ismail, Marizanne Kapp, Tabraiz Shamsi, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Kagiso Rabada, Quinton de Kock, Anrich Nortje

PROTEAS CRICKETER OF THE YEAR

Shabnim Ismail, Lizelle Lee, Laura Wolvaardt

SA MEN'S CRICKETER OF THE YEAR

Quinton de Kock, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje

- CSA media