De Kock fined after appeal fails

Cape Town - Quinton de Kock's appeal against the charge laid against him by the ICC has failed with the Proteas wicketkeeper fined 25% of his match fee.

He was also handed one demerit point.

The 25-year-old faced a level 1 charge, which also related to "conduct that brings the game into disrepute" with a fine being the most severe punishment.

It was reported on Monday on the final day of the first Test that personal insults were at the root of a row between De Kock and Warner.

CCTV footage showed Warner turning on De Kock as the players walked up a narrow staircase leading to the dressing rooms at the start of the tea interval at Kingsmead.

WATCH: Warner swears at De Kock before bust-up

Meanwhile, Australia's Warner escaped a ban and has instead been fined 75 percent (R160 000) of his match fee.

In addition to the fine, three demerit points have been added to Warner's disciplinary record.

Warner admitted the offence and accepted the sanction proposed by Jeff Crowe of the Elite Panel of ICC Match Referees and, as such, there was no need for a formal hearing.

The second Test between South Africa and Australia will get under way on Friday at St. George's Park (10:00).