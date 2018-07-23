NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
Proteas

De Bruyn eager to make No 3 spot his own

2018-07-23 20:01
Theunis de Bruyn
Theunis de Bruyn (AP)
Related Links

Cape Town - Proteas batsman Theunis de Bruyn is delighted to have been given an opportunity to impress in his favoured No 3 position in the batting order.

READ: De Bruyn clears SA’s fog (well, some of it)

De Bruyn scored 101 in the fourth innings of the second Test against Sri Lanka, registering the highest score for the tourists.

The Proteas were unable to find an answer to the spin threat of Sri Lanka throughout the series but will take heart from the way Temba Bavuma and De Bruyn frustrated the home side on Monday.

Speaking after the 199-run loss, De Bruyn said: "Temba actually came in and played quite comfortably.

"He scored runs all the way through his innings and could start ticking over the strike. I think we almost had the same game plan - to sweep a lot and reverse sweep, and hit your ones over the legside. I think we both learned a lot over the last few hours, playing against the Sri Lankan spinners on this wicket."

De Bruyn is perhaps the only Proteas batsman on the tour to have enhanced his reputation having endured a frustrating start to his career at the highest level before the breakthrough innings in Colombo.

Until the second Test, De Bruyn had been unable to translate domestic red-ball dominance to even moderate international success but a promotion up the order has given the tourists a silver lining in the form of a prime candidate to fill the Test No 3 position for the next five years.

Speaking of his move up the order, De Bruyn said: "For me, it does make a difference batting at No 3. I've batted there my whole career, even as a youngster. The waiting game when you're batting at six and seven mentally drains you - I don't know, I'm not used to it. But I wanted to do really well batting at No 3. It's a place I really cherish and I'd like to make it my own one day if I get more opportunities."

De Bruyn proved to be the best sweeper in the Proteas dressing room on this visit, showing an adaptability that will impress coach Ottis Gibson.

"Back home you don't need the sweep, because we play on bouncier wickets and you can play spinners down the ground," he said. "But here, you know they're bowling in good areas, and the wickets don't bounce as much. The sweep is a better option.

"For me, it was important to get the fielders out on the boundary, early on - especially with the new ball. If you're just defending, it can be difficult. So if you put the bowlers slightly under pressure, you can get the fielders out. I didn't know it was going to take that long to get a hundred. They just don't let you go. They keep on bowling very accurately. It's Test cricket. It's not easy."

Read more on:    sri lanka  |  proteas  |  theunis de bruyn  |  cricket
NEXT ON SPORT24X

Proteas' defeat upsets Asia win-loss Test ledger

2018-07-23 14:12

Follow Sport24 on Twitter, Facebook, Mobile and on Instagram

What To Read Next

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News
Most ReadEditor's Choice
Kevin Anderson is no patriot Ex-WP hard man Clifford Etzebeth dies 5 talking points: Super Rugby quarter-finals Proteas crash to series defeat despite De Bruyn's ton Duane to return to SA after new Bok deal - report
Blitzboks settle for bronze at RWC Sevens Van Rooyen flies SA flag highest at Carnoustie Marx the best in the world, says Mallett 5 talking points: Super Rugby quarter-finals No Blitzboks make RWC Sevens Dream Team

Fixtures
Thursday, 12 July 2018
Sri Lanka v South Africa, Galle International Stadium 06:30
Friday, 20 July 2018
Sri Lanka v South Africa, Colombo 06:30
Sunday, 29 July 2018
Sri Lanka v South Africa, Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium 06:15
Previous Results

Date Match Result
Vote

The 12-month ban handed down to Steve Smith and David Warner and the 9-month sanction for Cameron Bancroft for their ball-tampering roles, is ...

Latest Multimedia

WATCH: Kevin Anderson reflects on Wimbledon final defeat
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

Sport24 on Twitter

Follow Sport24 news on Twitter

Featured

Absa Premiership

The 2017/18 Absa Premiership season has wrapped up. For all the season highlights - and lowlights - be sure to visit Sport24!

Latest blogs
 

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 