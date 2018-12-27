Dale Steyn thanks family, friends, fans for well wishes

Cape Town - Dale Steyn has thanked his family, friends, cricket lovers - and the game itself - for all the messages of congratulations after becoming South Africa's highest ever Test wicket-taker.

Steyn broke out of a tie with fellow Proteas legend Shaun Pollock when he took his 422nd Test scalp early on Boxing Day morning against Pakistan at SuperSport Park in Centurion.

Steyn, 35, overtook Pollock, whose record of 421 wickets had stood for over 10 years, when he had Pakistani opener Fakhar Zaman caught in the slips by Dean Elgar.

The wicket was Steyn's only success of the day, and his final figures in Pakistan's first innings of 181 all out, read 13-1-66-1.