NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
Proteas

Dale Steyn thanks family, friends, fans for well wishes

2018-12-27 09:12
Dale Steyn
Dale Steyn (AP)
Related Links

Cape Town - Dale Steyn has thanked his family, friends, cricket lovers - and the game itself - for all the messages of congratulations after becoming South Africa's highest ever Test wicket-taker.

SCORECARD: Proteas v Pakistan, 1st Test

Steyn broke out of a tie with fellow Proteas legend Shaun Pollock when he took his 422nd Test scalp early on Boxing Day morning against Pakistan at SuperSport Park in Centurion.

Steyn, 35, overtook Pollock, whose record of 421 wickets had stood for over 10 years, when he had Pakistani opener Fakhar Zaman caught in the slips by Dean Elgar.

The wicket was Steyn's only success of the day, and his final figures in Pakistan's first innings of 181 all out, read 13-1-66-1.

Read more on:    proteas  |  dale steyn  |  cricket

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News
Most ReadEditor's Choice
Olivier steals limelight from record breaker Steyn Shaun Pollock congratulates 'SA's best' Steyn on new record Warner asked me to tamper with ball, says Bancroft Steyn makes history, breaks Pollock's record Twitter quick to praise record-breaker Steyn
10 videos on Mourinho's sacking you HAVE to watch SA v Pakistan: 5 Test classics FIFA reveals staggering stats from 2018 Soccer World Cup SAFA's bid to stage CAF's Nation Cup a two-edged sword Tickets on sale for 'Super Hero' double header at CT Stadium

Fixtures
Thursday, 03 January 2019
South Africa v Pakistan, , Cape Town 10:30
Friday, 11 January 2019
South Africa v Pakistan, , Johannesburg 10:00
Saturday, 19 January 2019
South Africa v Pakistan, , Port Elizabeth 13:00
Previous Results

Date Match Result
Vote

The 12-month ban handed down to Steve Smith and David Warner and the 9-month sanction for Cameron Bancroft for their ball-tampering roles, is ...

Latest Multimedia

WATCH: Allardyce calls losing England job 'a dark moment' in his life
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
English Premiership flutter

Take Sport24's "expert" tips at your peril...

Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

Featured

Absa Premiership

The 2018/19 Absa Premiership season is in full swing. Will Mamelodi Sundowns retain their title? Or can one of Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates, Wits, SuperSport United - or another team perhaps - snatch glory from the Brazilians? Be sure to visit Sport24 for all the latest news!

Latest blogs
 

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 