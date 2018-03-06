Dale Steyn on track for Newlands return

Cape Town - Proteas speedster Dale Steyn remains on track for a return to the national team in the third Test against Australia at Newlands later this month.

READ: Sisters, mothers, wives insults behind Warner-De Kock row

The Proteas find themselves 1-0 down in their four-Test series against their visitors, having lost the opener by 118 runs in Durban on Monday.

Steyn has not played any competitive cricket since the New Year's Test against India in January this year - ironically also at Newlands - during which he injured his heel.

Prior to that, Steyn had been sidelined for 13 months with a shoulder injury.

However, the 34-year-old veteran has confirmed to the Cricinfo website that he is back bowling, but would need to play some first-class cricket before making his international return.

That first-class action is likely to come in the form of the Titans' next Sunfoil Series match against the Cape Cobras in Paarl, starting on Thursday, March 15.

The third Test starts at Newlands a week later on Thursday, March 22.

Steyn has taken 419 wickets in his 86 Tests to date and requires just three more scalps in order to pass Shaun Pollock as South Africa's leading all-time Test bowler.