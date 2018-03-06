NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
Proteas

Dale Steyn on track for Newlands return

2018-03-06 11:30
Dale Steyn (Getty)
Cape Town - Proteas speedster Dale Steyn remains on track for a return to the national team in the third Test against Australia at Newlands later this month.

The Proteas find themselves 1-0 down in their four-Test series against their visitors, having lost the opener by 118 runs in Durban on Monday.

Steyn has not played any competitive cricket since the New Year's Test against India in January this year - ironically also at Newlands - during which he injured his heel.

Prior to that, Steyn had been sidelined for 13 months with a shoulder injury.

However, the 34-year-old veteran has confirmed to the Cricinfo website that he is back bowling, but would need to play some first-class cricket before making his international return.

That first-class action is likely to come in the form of the Titans' next Sunfoil Series match against the Cape Cobras in Paarl, starting on Thursday, March 15.

The third Test starts at Newlands a week later on Thursday, March 22.

Steyn has taken 419 wickets in his 86 Tests to date and requires just three more scalps in order to pass Shaun Pollock as South Africa's leading all-time Test bowler.

Read more on:    proteas  |  dale steyn  |  cricket
Proteas will nag Warner over wife - Hogg

2018-03-06 10:25

Fixtures
Friday, 09 March 2018
South Africa v Australia, Port Elizabeth 10:00
Thursday, 22 March 2018
South Africa v Australia, Cape Town 10:00
Friday, 30 March 2018
South Africa v Australia, Johannesburg 10:00
