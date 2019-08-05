NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
Proteas

Dale Steyn calls time on Test career

2019-08-05 16:57
Dale Steyn
Dale Steyn (AP)
Related Links

Cape Town - Dale Steyn brought down the curtain on one of the great fast bowling Test careers of the modern era when he announced his retirement from red-ball cricket with immediate effect.

At the same time, he affirmed his support for Test match cricket as the ultimate form of the game but, in explaining his decision, said that he had to take the decision that was in the best interests of prolonging his career.

He continues to be a national contracted player for the 2019/2020 season in white-ball cricket and therefore remains available for the Standard Bank Proteas in both One-Day International and T20 International cricket.

“Today I walk away from a format of the game I love so much. In my opinion Test cricket is the best version of this game. It tests you mentally, physically, emotionally. It’s terrible to consider never playing another Test again but what’s more terrifying is the thought of never playing again at all. So I will be focusing on ODIs and T20s for the rest of my career to maximise my full potential and ensure my longevity in this sport.

“I’d like to thank everyone in cricket, no one specific, because everyone has been a part of my journey. And I look forward to continuing to play for the Proteas in the shorter formats.

“Thank you.”

Cricket South Africa (CSA) Chief Executive Thabang Moroe led the tributes to South Africa’s leading Test wicket-taker of all time and one of the top 10 in the history of the game.

“Dale is undoubtedly one of the all-time greats of cricket. From the time he made his Test debut against England in 2004 and dismissed their captain, Michael Vaughan, with a superb delivery, he has been one of the standout fast bowlers in world cricket. He has led the South African attack brilliantly and has set the standard for our future generations to follow.

“More than that he has been a wonderful mentor to our next generation of speedsters.

“We were saddened to hear of his decision, but it is one that management has to accept, and we thank him for his significant contribution to the sport and to the nation and wish him everything of the very best for the future.”

Read more on:    proteas  |  dale steyn  |  cricket

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Most ReadEditor's Choice
Ottis’s Proteas: Stunners who turned too sickly Proteas: The sudden death of the head coach position CSA shakeup: Uncertainty over Faf is scary KP calls for Boucher to coach Proteas Bok skipper set to return to action
CSA shakeup: Uncertainty over Faf is scary Proteas: The sudden death of the head coach position Bulls on the hunt for Pieter-Steph - report Bok skipper set to return to action Dark day for PSL fans: SABC can't afford broadcasting rights

Fixtures
Thursday, 26 December 2019
South Africa v England, Centurion 10:00
Friday, 03 January 2020
South Africa v England, , Cape Town 10:30
Thursday, 16 January 2020
South Africa v England, , Port Elizabeth 10:00
Previous Results

Date Match Result
Vote

Who will win this year's Cricket World Cup?

Latest Multimedia

WATCH: Nike releases emotional ad after Tiger's Masters win
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

Sport24 on Twitter

Follow Sport24 news on Twitter

Featured

Absa Premiership

The 2018/19 Absa Premiership season is in full swing. Will Mamelodi Sundowns retain their title? Or can one of Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates, Wits, SuperSport United - or another team perhaps - snatch glory from the Brazilians? Be sure to visit Sport24 for all the latest news!

Latest blogs
 

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 