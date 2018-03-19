NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
Proteas

D-Day for Proteas ace Rabada

2018-03-19 08:21
Kagiso Rabada (Gallo)
Related Links

Cape Town - Kagiso Rabada will have his appeal hearing on Monday as he looks to overturn a suspension that will see him miss the final two Tests against Australia. 

Rabada was suspended following a controversial 'shoulder bump' with Australian captain Steve Smith during the second Test in Port Elizabeth. 

The punishment - three demerit points and a Level 2 charge - has caused a stir in the cricket community with many feeling it was too harsh. 

If the appeal is successful and the charge is lessened to a Level 1 - one demerit point - or scrapped completely, then Rabada will fall below a total of eight demerit points over the last 24 months and will be available for the third Test starting in Cape Town on Thursday. 

The hearing takes place at an unknown location, and it will begin at 09:30

Rabada will be represented by advocate Dali Mpofu, the man who in 1999 had Makhaya Ntini's rape charges overturned on appeal. 

More recently, Mpofu successfully represented Idols judge Gareth Cliff after he had been sacked from the show. 

New Zealand's Michael Herron, meanwhile, will chair the hearing. 

Once all findings have been presented, Herring will have 48 hours to come to a decision. 

That means that, if the hearing is completed by the end of Monday as expected, Rabada will know his fate by the end of business on Wednesday. 

If Rabada is suspended, then Morne Morkel is the favourite to take his place for Newlands.

*Sport24 will keep you updated on this story ...

Read more on:    proteas  |  kagiso rabada  |  cape town  |  cricket
NEXT ON SPORT24X

Sharma praises Karthik for last-ball six effort

2018-03-19 08:21

Follow Sport24 on Twitter, Facebook, Mobile and on Instagram

What To Read Next

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News
Most ReadEditor's Choice
Bulls prop gets 3-game ban for horror tackle All Black coach Hansen plays down England link Stormers pivot Willemse lightens SA unease Rabada suspension highlights our inability to box clever 'No personality, no class, scared' -- Mourinho blasts United
Tana Umaga chats to Sport24 Heyneke linked to top job in French Top 14 Kaplan: Bulls prop deserved red! 3 records tumble at ASA senior champs SA ref removed from England v Ireland clash

Fixtures
Thursday, 22 March 2018
South Africa v Australia, Cape Town 10:00
Friday, 30 March 2018
South Africa v Australia, Johannesburg 10:00
Previous Results

Date Match Result
Vote

Your thoughts on the two-Test suspension handed down by the ICC to Proteas speedster Kagiso Rabada?

Latest Multimedia

WATCH: Homeless man cheers on cyclists at CT Cycle Tour
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
English Premiership flutter

Take Sport24's "expert" tips at your peril...

Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

Featured

Absa Premiership action hots up!

The 2017/18 Absa Premiership season is under way. Can Bidvest Wits defend their title? Will Soweto giants Kaizer Chiefs or Orlando Pirates emerge victorious? Or will the bookies' favourites, Mamelodi Sundowns, taste success for a record eighth time? Stay glued to Sport24 to find out!

Latest blogs
 

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 