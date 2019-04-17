CWC squad: 6 Proteas who will be holding their breath

Cape Town - The Proteas squad for this year's Cricket World Cup in England and Wales will be announced at the SuperSport studios in Johannesburg on Thursday at 13:00.



While there is a largely settled feel to the Proteas at the moment with few surprises expected, there will still be some players who are holding their breath.

While the selectors will surely have settled on who the 15 players are, there could still be some anxious moments over the next 24 hours for some of hopefuls.

Below Sport24 looks at SIX individuals who might be having a few nervy moments in waiting for a phone call from selection chief, Linda Zondi.

1. Hashim Amla

This is undoubtedly the biggest selection conundrum for the Proteas' brains trust. Amla has all of the pedigree in the world and his experience at the highest level will always be a major attraction, but his form at the moment and over the last year or so has not been overly convincing. Many believe he will be the most high-profile casualty when the squad is announced. If he doesn't go, then the Proteas are likely to take Reeza Hendricks instead.

2. Reeza Hendricks

The Amla v Hendricks shootout has reached its climax, and only one of those is likely to go. To his credit, Hendricks has stayed in the race with some timeous performances in both ODI and T20I cricket throughout the build-up. Whenever he looked like falling out of favour, he bounced back with runs. Hendricks would be bitterly unlucky to miss out if it came to that, while if he does go at the expense of Amla, he will have the biggest shoes to fill for the Proteas in England.

3. Dwaine Pretorius

Pretorius will almost certainly be included in the squad, but if the selectors decide to change the balance and go with both Hendricks and Amla then somebody will need to fall out. With Andile Phehlukwayo guaranteed a World cup ticket as the first-choice all-rounder, Pretorius would be in the firing line if the Proteas decided to go that route. It is unlikely to come to that, though, and the 30-year-old should be able to rest easy in the knowledge that he is on his way to England.

4. Beuran Hendricks

A long shot, but Hendricks comes into play given that he is left-handed and he would thus offer some variety to the Proteas seam attack. Both Lungi Ngidi and Anrich Nortje have been battling injuries in the build-up to the tournament, and if for whatever reason one of them can't go, Hendricks could come into play.

5. Anrich Nortje

Nortje's international charge has come out of nowhere. In just six months he has gone from being a largely unknown entity to an expected member of the Proteas' World Cup squad. He has raw pace works in his favour, but it would still be a huge call to take him along to the World Cup, especially considering that he has been injured. The likes of Beuran Hendricks and Junior Dala will be hoping that they can make a late play at cracking the nod ahead of him.

6. Chris Morris

Morris has the support of many South Africans who believe that he should be one of the first names on the team sheet for the World Cup. He has been impressive once again in the IPL for the Delhi Capitals, but for whatever reason he has not been part of Ottis Gibson's plans in the build-up to the World Cup. His inclusion would come as a surprise, but there will be many hoping to see his name called out on Thursday.