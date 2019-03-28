CWC: ‘Rassie who?’ might work in SA’s favour

Cape Town – Number four … virtually throughout time in cricket, it
has generally been considered the glamour position in any batting order.
But opponents doing thorough research, as they no doubt will, on
South Africa for their CWC 2019 meetings may have to dig just that
little bit further than anticipated for archive footage and the like on
the Proteas’ likely occupant of that pivotal berth.
Rassie van
der Dussen has operated there, with encouraging success, in all of his
last four one-day internationals of a still fledgling career at the
loftiest level -- so there will be a good chance that is also where he
begins his maiden exposure to a World Cup in the UK from late May.
It
seems captain Faf du Plessis, after all, will prefer to operate at
“first drop”, having done so in four of his last five ODI innings and
overwhelmingly in his illustrious career in the format: 74 times from
134 appearances.
No 3 is also where, statistically, Du Plessis
comes most prodigiously to the fore: he averages a giddy, highly
reassuring 53.92 in that position, well up on his career figure across
the various slots of 46.54.
Unless there is going to be a
slightly unexpected – or sometimes state-of-game-dependent? – elevation
of either of David Miller or JP Duminy to four, Van der Dussen will be
the custodian of a role previously, at World Cups, occupied for the most
part by altogether more recognisable and international-proven figures
at the time like AB de Villiers (2015 and 2011), Herschelle Gibbs (2007)
… or Jacques Kallis the last and only time South Africa have hosted it,
in 2003.
There will be some obvious risk involved, if so.
For
one thing, Van der Dussen, although a seasoned figure in domestic
cricket at age 30, is really still cutting his teeth at the premier
level, having only made his SA debuts, both in ODIs and Twenty20 fare,
this season and exclusively in home-staged contests.
He has
played nine ODIs and seven T20 internationals, and across those games
only Zimbabwe (not playing at CWC 2019), Pakistan and Sri Lanka are
directly “in the know” about the tall, composed right-hander.
All
other foes at the English and Welsh-staged event will have no prior
experience of being able to make mental notes from the heat of bilateral
battle about the longtime Lions-based player.
Even in
domestic-level terms, Van der Dussen is not yet notably well-travelled,
having been overlooked (or at least not chosen to probe opportunities
yet) for county cricket, for example, thus far.
That could be
viewed as an additional drawback, of course: most of his Proteas batting
colleagues have either had knowledge-building stints within English
cricket or at least played a decent number of international matches on
that soil to appreciate the special challenges – including profoundly
variable conditions from one match to another -- of playing there.
Van
der Dussen’s CV at this stage primarily shows exploits on our own turf,
although he did have a spell a few months ago in the Caribbean Premier
League, for what it is worth, with the St Kitts & Nevis Patriots.
In
many ways, then, he is going to be a wildcard for South Africa at the
World Cup: we simply don’t know whether his game is going to be suited
to the demands of venues like The Oval (where SA open their account in a
humdinger against England themselves on May 30), Edgbaston and Old
Trafford.
An awful lot of Van der Dussen’s runs, at various levels of competition, have come on markedly differing Highveld pitches.
On
the plus side, though, he looks like one of the more demure,
intelligent and potentially adaptable figures you will see in the
international game, with a rounded arsenal of strokes and decent
technique: he is unlikely to be too perturbed by his greenness when it
comes to the UK, and it is also expected that – good weather permitting –
plenty of the CWC strips should be relative belters that take quite a
bit of local acumen out of the equation anyway.
What his
impressive Proteas exposure in 2018/19 has done, too, is confirm his
willingness to knuckle down diligently to a white-ball innings, before
gradually cranking up his strike rate to a pleasing, rocket-like
crescendo.
“Rassie who?”: If that chirp happens to be directed at
him by heavyweight opponents during the World Cup, there is at least a
fighting chance that they may learn more about him pretty quickly … and
the hard way.
