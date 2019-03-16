NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
Proteas

CWC: Proteas can virtually snap file shut

2019-03-16 22:07
Faf du Plessis
Faf du Plessis (Gallo Images)
Related Links

Rob Houwing - Sport24 chief writer

Cape Town – Only if they still have certain, unexpected curveballs in mind should the national selectors have reason to feel their work is incomplete as far as the Proteas’ World Cup squad is concerned.

Saturday’s securing of a 5-0 clean sweep of Sri Lanka in the ODI series, albeit secured by the Duckworth/Lewis method after the highly irksome failure of a floodlight tower at Newlands, will be viewed by many observers as having closed any remaining business by Linda Zondi’s panel for CWC 2019.

In short, 14 of the 15 players chosen for the last two fixtures in this one-sided series look increasingly likely to proceed onward to England in the second half of May … with the addition of veteran batting ace Hashim Amla, currently absent only for family illness reasons, in place of Reeza Hendricks.

Although the Sri Lankan series was well less than ideal because South Africa were never seriously stretched – that is always the best barometer of both ability and temperament – very few outsiders now seem likely to leapfrog incumbents in the group.

For one thing, the Proteas have wrapped up their 50-overs business for the season, with just three relatively low-value Twenty20 internationals to follow against the tourists.

It would require some truly special showings from an individual or two in what is left of the domestic Momentum One Day Cup (the tournament ends on March 31) to force a significant rethink by the wise men.

The major, seemingly fog-clearing development at Newlands was Aiden Markram picking an ideal moment to cement his hold on a place: when the players were forced from the field, admittedly with the host nation in firm control of the chase, the young Titans stroke-player had an unbeaten 67.

He was looking increasingly commanding even on a pitch becoming noticeably uneven in bounce and had, in fact, just eclipsed his previous best ODI score of 66 on debut against Bangladesh at East London early last season.

It brought to a pleasing close, at least for the time being, a penchant for what SuperSport commentator Mike Haysman rightly branded “lots of sparkling 20s and 30s” in the format from his broad blade, which had understandably drawn some negative sentiment from critics.

Markram was under some pressure to deliver at Newlands, bearing in mind the massive event just ahead on the calendar, and he lived dangerously early on, including surviving a sharp caught-and-bowled attempt on two and also a near run-out to a silly single.

But the 24-year-old grew and grew in authority and composure after those moments of fortune and was looking pretty well set – although there was a fair bit still to do -- to finally add a century in this landscape to his well-lauded four already in Test cricket.

His excellence as a fielder also came to the fore a couple of times on the day, and that is not something to be under-estimated as the Proteas carry a few players either not renowned for their mobility or afflicted by concerns over their throwing arms after injuries.

Meanwhile, raw paceman Anrich Nortje, another relatively fringe customer, also did his World Cup claims absolutely no harm as he returned figures of two for 35 in only three balls short of a full 10-over quota at Newlands.

Pacey and aggressive, his control was also better than some more experienced seamers in the SA attack on Saturday and, after four ODIs (though all against the same humdrum foes), he now sports eight wickets at an average of 18.75 and a just as pleasing economy rate of 4.76.

The occasional waywardness of other bowlers did inspire iconic former national captain Graeme Smith to mention in commentary that he still has some reservations on that front.

Smith said he felt “Plan B” continued to look suspect in circumstances where the Proteas attack wasn’t able to simply bomb teams out with sheer pace.

“What will they do when they come up against a really flat track at the World Cup, say at a ground with small boundaries?” he asked.

Nevertheless, the SA squad looks increasingly nailed down: few surprises seem in store when their CWC hand is finally revealed toward the end of April.

*Follow our chief writer on Twitter: @RobHouwing

Read more on:    proteas  |  faf du plessis  |  cape town  |  cricket

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News
Most ReadEditor's Choice
Moment of truth: tech firms in tennis line-call battle Stormers too good for Jaguares at Newlands NZ Super Rugby derby cancelled after mosque attacks Stunning second-half Lions comeback secures epic win over Rebels LIGHTS OUT! Floodlight issues stop play at Newlands
Duminy: Proteas have depth to excel beyond 2019 Nadal wonders if hard courts too hard on players Middendorp: It's very painful for Chiefs NZ Super Rugby derby cancelled after mosque attacks Kolisi: Patience key in breaking down Jaguares

Fixtures
Tuesday, 19 March 2019
South Africa v Sri Lanka, , Cape Town 18:00
Friday, 22 March 2019
South Africa v Sri Lanka, Centurion 18:00
Sunday, 24 March 2019
South Africa v Sri Lanka, , Johannesburg 14:30
Previous Results

Date Match Result
Vote

Who will win this year's Cricket World Cup?

Latest Multimedia

WATCH: Documentary on Australian cricket's sandpaper scandal
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
English Premiership flutter

Take Sport24's "expert" tips at your peril...

Sport24 on Twitter

Follow Sport24 news on Twitter

Featured

Absa Premiership

The 2018/19 Absa Premiership season is in full swing. Will Mamelodi Sundowns retain their title? Or can one of Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates, Wits, SuperSport United - or another team perhaps - snatch glory from the Brazilians? Be sure to visit Sport24 for all the latest news!

Latest blogs
 

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 