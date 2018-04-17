CSA under pressure to reach player agreement

Cape
Town - Cricket
South Africa (CSA) is under pressure to settle on a new
Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the South African Cricketers' Association (SACA) before
the end of the month.
The current MOU, which dictates
the revenue sharing model between CSA and the players, expires at the end of
April and while suggestions have been that it will remain unchanged beyond
then, there have been no official discussions as yet.
Now, the clock is ticking.
An article in the Sunday Times this past weekend quoted
SACA president Tony Irish as being "extremely concerned" at CSA's
lack of engagement on the issue.
The article further suggests
that, should the MOU not be finalised before the end of the month, a large
percentage of South Africa's cricketers will start May unemployed.
Speaking to ESPN Cricinfo, CSA's
acting CEO Thabang
Moroe acknowledged that he could not put a definite date
on when the new MOU would be finalised.
"If
we can possibly seal the MoU in a week, then we will strive for such but that
all depends on the negotiations," Moroe said.
Moroe, who has been in the acting
CEO role since the departure of Haroon Lorgat in September last year, is also
tasked with determining whether or not the T20 Global League will be launched
in 2018.
South Africa's answer to the IPL
and Big Bash was due to have its first edition in 2017, but those plans were
scrapped with the absence of a broadcaster sparing financial concerns.
CSA had initially set a deadline
for the end of March, this year, for a decision on the Global League but that
date has been pushed back to the end of May.