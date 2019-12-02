NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
Proteas

CSA to 'fully address' media gagging crisis

2019-12-02 11:37
Thabang Moroe
Thabang Moroe (Gallo Images)
Rob Houwing, Sport24 chief writer

Cape Town - Cricket South Africa took to Twitter on Monday to respond to the weekend furore over their withdrawal of accreditation to at least five prominent cricket writers … and acknowledging "the severity of the current mood towards our brand".

The views were expressed in a three-part sequence on the official (@OfficialCSA) Twitter handle, although no individual was credited with the statement.

It follows the revoking on Sunday - although accreditation was later "approved" again in most or all cases - of the media passes of five cricket scribes, during activity in the controversial Mzansi Super League, from a wide range of publications: Stuart Hess, Firdose Moonda, Ken Borland, Neil Manthorp and Telford Vice.

The CSA statement read: "The Executive of Cricket South Africa fully acknowledges the recent events in the media space and despite months of experiencing unmediated attacks, including of a personal nature, we acknowledge the severity of the current mood towards our brand.

"We take the opportunity to unreservedly express our intention to fully address the current situation in the media. To this end, we commit to meet with the editors of the respective newspapers to address the current impasse.

"As the custodians of cricket in SA, we are grateful for the unwavering support of our many stakeholders, and in particular the partners and sponsors and their clientele, who collectively sustain this great sport."

Read more on:    csa  |  cricket

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

WATCH | 'The Ruck' Ep 14 - 'Rassie critical to Springbok turnaround'
 
 
