CSA to 'fully address' media gagging crisis

Cape
Town - Cricket South Africa took to Twitter on Monday to respond to the weekend
furore over their withdrawal of accreditation to at least five prominent
cricket writers … and acknowledging "the severity of the current mood towards
our brand".
The views
were expressed in a three-part sequence on the official (@OfficialCSA) Twitter
handle, although no individual was credited with the statement.
It follows
the revoking on Sunday - although accreditation was later "approved" again in
most or all cases - of the media passes of five cricket scribes, during
activity in the controversial Mzansi Super League, from a wide range of
publications: Stuart Hess, Firdose Moonda, Ken Borland, Neil Manthorp and
Telford Vice.
The CSA
statement read: "The Executive of Cricket South Africa fully acknowledges the
recent events in the media space and despite months of experiencing unmediated
attacks, including of a personal nature, we acknowledge the severity of the
current mood towards our brand.
"We take the
opportunity to unreservedly express our intention to fully address the current
situation in the media. To this end, we commit to meet with the editors of the
respective newspapers to address the current impasse.
"As the
custodians of cricket in SA, we are grateful for the unwavering support of our
many stakeholders, and in particular the partners and sponsors and their
clientele, who collectively sustain this great sport."