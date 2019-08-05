CSA shakeup: Uncertainty over Faf is scary

Cape Town - Soon
enough, South Africa’s fragile men’s national cricket team will have to get
used to a whole new hierarchical structure and vastly different faces as their
immediate overseers.
Cricket
South Africa on Sunday announced widespread changes, in the wake of the CWC
2019 fiasco, to the Proteas’ coaching/management department - to the extent
that head coach Ottis Gibson and all of his immediate support team have been
removed.
All of
which, to my mind, only doubles the importance of a strong sense of continuity remaining
in the cross-formats captaincy position occupied by stalwart middle-order
batsman Faf du Plessis.
That it
wasn’t immediately forthcoming on Sunday - some sort of stock-market
stabiliser amidst tumult, if you like - is extremely unsettling.
Even as a
major sense of upheaval engulfs the coaching side of things, Du Plessis remains
pretty widely perceived as a bastion of respect and calmness in a dressing room
not especially renowned for its widespread, suitably forceful secondary
leaders.
For sure,
the 35-year-old must be held to at least some personal account for the glaring team
failure at the World Cup.
But even in
the UK-staged tournament, confirmation that he still commands the massed loyalty
of his troops arguably came in the late rally by the Proteas, who beat Sri
Lanka and Australia in respective closing fixtures - albeit that those results
came with qualification for the knockout phase already a shattered collective
dream.
South Africa
could, remember, have simply imploded even more spectacularly after their
earlier woes; instead the corpse retained a noticeable pulse.
Du Plessis
himself confirmed his ongoing value purely as an established player, being
South Africa’s top tournament scorer with 387 runs at an average of 64.50 - his
eight completed innings included a ton and three half-centuries.
South Africa
being in perhaps their worst batting pickle (for depth and proven quality)
across both the Test and ODI landscapes since the return from isolation, the
resilient right-hander remains a key resource.
Certainly
any thoughts of the Proteas playing their three Tests in India (part of the new
ICC World Test Championship) during October sans Du Plessis seem quite
inconceivable, bearing in mind the lingering nightmares of the 3-0 hammering
there last time, in late 2015.
But just how
certain is his ongoing tenure now?
For one
thing, Du Plessis was a publicly-confirmed devotee of Gibson staying at a post
he had really only served for some 22 months: now that scenario has gone out
the window, and the skipper may not be too over-the-moon about it.
In addition,
acting director of cricket Corrie van Zyl told colleague Lloyd Burnard on
Monday that clarity over Du Plessis’s position would be given by whoever is appointed
as interim team director.
That new
director’s title, Van Zyl explained, would be “a combination of the old team
manager and the head coach” and that the person would be “the key guy to drive
team performance, team culture and team environment”.
Perhaps I am
reading too much into this but, in some ways, those last-named requirements
almost sound as if Du Plessis’s own, known contributory qualities in those
areas are potentially going to be downgraded ... or even abandoned altogether?
It is also
quite possible that the captain will be looking on latest, far-reaching
strategic developments by the umbrella body with a particularly wary eye.
He is at
that advanced stage in a cricketer’s life, after all, where the lure of
increased participation in lucrative T20 leagues sprouting up everywhere is
almost irresistible.
Du Plessis
did say at the World Cup that he would be giving deep off-season thought to his
onward career in the ODI arena, especially, where he has amassed a weighty 143
caps and is likely to be too old, by then, to be a realistic candidate for CWC
2023 in India.
So maybe his
stepping down from that environment is on the cards, freeing him up for some
gigs unrelated to national duties.
But with the
Indian Test tour fast looming and four similarly blue-chip clashes at home to
England to follow fairly hot on that venture’s heels, Du Plessis (Test average
almost 43, just to remind) is still badly needed by the Proteas in a
wide-ranging capacity.
He should
also have enough gas in the tank for an assault on the next major ICC
silverware: the T20 World Cup in Australia later next year. Statistics show
quite vividly that he still scores loads of runs at a suitably brisk strike for
the Proteas in that format, and is an enduringly good fielder despite the legs
inevitably slowing a little.
Du Plessis
pulling the plug for South Africa in entirety right now - or having it pulled
for him, in a captaincy sense at very least - would be a dangerous, potentially
disastrous development.
He is needed
more than ever, in as many formats as he is happy to stay loyal to in this
deeply volatile, uncertain bridging period.
I hope a
renewed, short- to medium-term deal is struck with some haste.
