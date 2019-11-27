CSA part ways with #ProteaFire co-creators

Cape Town - Cricket South Africa (CSA) have decided to part ways with advertising agency, Workbench, after a five-year relationship.

According to a Workbench press release, CSA opted not renew their contract at the end of July, after the Cricket World Cup.



Over the last five years, Workbench formed an integral part in the inception of renowned #ProteaFire brand.

They were also responsible for the 'That's Our Game' campaign as well as consolidating and amplifying the Pink Day brand.

Workbench also worked on the brand creation for the Proteas women's team as well as CSA's various domestic competitions and they were part of the creation of the Official Proteas Supporters' Club.

"While we're disappointed at not having the contract renewed, we'd like to take this opportunity to wish the new structures all the best, and we hope they will build on the legacy we helped start and built. It was our privilege and honour to help create and look after their brands," said Workbench agency MD, Mike Cook.

The Proteas' welcome England to South African shores this summer in a four-Test series, starting with on December 26 at Centurion.

There will also be three ODIs and three T20Is played during the tour.