CSA on mission to secure Proteas boss before end of year

Cape
Town - Cricket
South Africa (CSA) wants to fill its Director of Cricket (DOC) position
as soon as possible as the national side looks to recover from what has been a
disastrous few months.
The Proteas returned from
India on Thursday night after they were demolished 3-0 in their Test series,
while they were also woeful in finishing 7th at the 2019 World Cup in
England.
That failed campaign led to Ottis
Gibson losing his job as head coach, and CSA was forced to scramble together a
management team for the Indian tour that included Corrie van Zyl as
acting DOC and Enoch Nkwe as interim Team Director.
The new structure, the
uncertainty around permanent management positions, CSA's financial crisis and a
real concern over the depth of quality cricketers in South Africa currently have all combined to paint a picture of worrying times ahead
for the Proteas.
Next up is a visit from world
champions England, who will play four Test matches, three ODIs and three T20Is
over the summer.
The Test matches are up first,
and that is where South Africa must restore an element
of faith from a cricketing public that has been left frustrated in 2019.
The DOC post is currently being
advertised until October 31 and Van Zyl says CSA are looking to "get this
uncertainty out of the way" as quickly as possible.
"I think it is the intention
of CSA to fill that role as soon as possible, because from there flows the
appointment of the Team Director," he told Sport24 over the
phone on Thursday.
"It is in CSA's interest to
get this DOC done and dusted as soon as possible."
Van Zyl confirmed that he had
applied for the job himself, and that if unsuccessful he would return to his
role as head of cricket pathways at CSA.
Whoever is appointed as DOC would
then appoint the Team Director. Ideally, that would all need to happen before
the England series gets underway on December 26, but if not then the Proteas
would continue with Nkwe at the helm.
"We're hoping to get this
uncertainty out the way by the time the England tour happens," Van Zyl said.
"What we do know is that by
the time that happens we will probably have a DOC in position already. If we
haven't completed the Team Director process, then we still have an acting in
place."
When asked if CSA had identified
anyone for the DOC role, Van Zyl replied: "I have no idea ... I'm sure
there are going to be very good people applying for this role, so he or she
might have a totally different view to me."
While Nkwe started his tenure
with an encouraging 1-1 draw against India in their T20I series, the Test
matches were as one-sided as you are ever likely to see.
It was, by all accounts, the most
draining and testing of tours.
"We always knew it was going
to be tough, but we all went there with expectations to do well and be
competitive. It's tough and it hurts for the players and for Enoch," Van
Zyl said.
"It doesn't matter how
strong you are as a person, it's not nice losing. It's part of the experience
and the development of a coach to work through those things.
"Having sat and discussed it
with him (Nkwe), he is a person that looks forward based on the learnings that
have gone past. He's not negative and he will be better for this
experience."