CSA finance boss quits, lists 'credit card abuse'

Cape Town - Cricket South Africa, fighting fires on an array of fronts, has been plunged into considerably deeper crisis with the resignation of Board chairperson and finance committee chief Iqbal Khan ... and his associated suggestion of credit card malpractice at CSA’s headquarters.

The chartered accountant and independent director confirmed to Sport24 late on Wednesday that he had quit with immediate effect: “I advised the CSA president (Chris Nenzani) as such this evening.”

He is the second of the five independent directors to step down this week, following the earlier resignation of Professor Shirley Zinn.

Sport24 is aware of “issues of concern with respect to CEO (Thabang Moroe) actions or inactions” to Khan, a seven-year servant of the Board, listed in his resignation letter to Nenzani.

Among those documented are:

*“Widespread credit card abuse in the office”

*“(That) the revoking of media accreditation (to a handful of well-known cricket-writers) was certainly unconstitutional and illegal”

*“Blaming the head of communications (Thamie Mthembu) for miscommunicating or failing to communicate effectively with the media when he is ultimately responsible for such communication ... in any event, if the CEO is or was not aware of what is happening in his office, then this aggravates his conduct”

*“There have been several resignations in the CSA office due to what they claim is a legally toxic environment”

*“Hastily organising a media conference this week and then cancelling it at the last minute”

“Very selective communication with SACA (the South African Cricketers’ Association) and a failure to engage with them in terms of the CSA Collective Agreement with SACA”

*“The mishandling of the director of cricket issue” (The currently elusive quest for an occupant of the new post, including mixed signals about former Proteas captain Graeme Smith being prepared to consider the position – Sport24.)

*“Bringing Cricket South Africa into disrepute”.

Khan says in the letter to Nenzani that his position on the Board has become “untenable” and that “I am left with no option but to tender my resignation”.

“The criticism in the media, and by the public who love and support cricket, has reached such a crescendo, that I can no longer be deaf to the cries for immediate changes at CSA Board level.

“Events in recent months have completely undone the many good things we have achieved during the term of my office … I can no longer be party to an organisation that is fast ruining the game.”

*Nenzani has been quoted as confirming receipt of Khan’s resignation letter and that he would inform the Board.

*Follow our chief writer on Twitter: @RobHouwing