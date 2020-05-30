NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
Proteas

CSA boss: New lockdown regulations a 'big boost' for cricket

2020-05-30 19:13
Jacques Faul (Gallo)
Jacques Faul (Gallo)
Related Links
  • Cricket will be allowed to resume under Level 3 of the national lockdown
  • News comes as 'big boost' with Proteas set to host India for three T20s in August
  • No players will be required to return to training or playing if they are not comfortable with doing so

Cricket South Africa (CSA) acting CEO Jacques Faul says government's decision to allow non-contact sports to return to play in South Africa is a "big boost".

The country moves into Level 3 of its national lockdown on Monday, and all professional sports teams and individuals can start training again after they have motivated their procedures to government. 

Contact sports like soccer and rugby are only expected to return to play in Level 1 of the lockdown, but this development is good news for sports lie cricket, golf and tennis. 

Cricket is still technically in its off-season, but a three-match T20 series against India on home soil is scheduled for August and, under these new regulations, it would be allowed to take place. 

In a statement released on Saturday, Faul thanked the Department of Sport and Recreation South Africa (SRSA). 

"This is a big boost for the operational side of our cricket," said Faul.

"We have been in regular contact with SRSA and the minister and they have been very supportive of the game in these difficult times.

"At this stage these regulations apply only to professional cricket and our next step will be to draw up a protocol covering the return to training and playing and submit it to SRSA for approval. I will immediately be calling a meeting of our Covid Steering Committee on Monday to get this process under way.

"Both our national teams and our franchises will in due time be given the green light to return to training.

"I have already had discussions with the South African Cricketers’ Association (SACA) and I would like to stress that no player, coach, support staff or administrator will be forced to return to training if they are uncomfortable with it at this stage."

- Compiled by Sport24 staff

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Most ReadEditor's Choice
Confusion reigns as social golf set to remain suspended under Level 3 lockdown Science makes surfing a 'complex' lockdown issue Rugby, soccer get thumbs up to resume training in Level 3, but no matches yet WRAP | Good news for rugby and soccer, social surfing and golf remain off limits Golf ‘disappointed’ by uncertainty over Level 3 regulations
Should SA ditch Super Rugby? The cons may outweigh the pros FLASHBACK | The day Devon Malcolm destroyed the Proteas Ntseki committed to recruiting overseas-based players eligible for Bafana Super Rugby: It would have been white-knuckle weekend Simelane stays at Ellis Park after signing new Lions deal

Vote

How should the 2019/20 English Premier League title race be resolved?

Latest Multimedia

WATCH | TV host John Oliver unpacks coronavirus' impact on sport
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
Sport24 on Twitter

Follow Sport24 news on Twitter

Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

Featured

Absa Premiership

The 2019/20 Absa Premiership season is in full swing. Will Mamelodi Sundowns retain their title? Or can one of Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates, Wits, SuperSport United - or another team perhaps - snatch glory from the Brazilians? Be sure to visit Sport24 for all the latest news!

Latest blogs
 

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 