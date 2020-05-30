CSA boss: New lockdown regulations a 'big boost' for cricket

Cricket will be allowed to resume under Level 3 of the national lockdown

News comes as 'big boost' with Proteas set to host India for three T20s in August

No players will be required to return to training or playing if they are not comfortable with doing so

Cricket South Africa (CSA) acting CEO Jacques Faul says government's decision to allow non-contact sports to return to play in South Africa is a "big boost".

The country moves into Level 3 of its national lockdown on Monday, and all professional sports teams and individuals can start training again after they have motivated their procedures to government.

Contact sports like soccer and rugby are only expected to return to play in Level 1 of the lockdown, but this development is good news for sports lie cricket, golf and tennis.

Cricket is still technically in its off-season, but a three-match T20 series against India on home soil is scheduled for August and, under these new regulations, it would be allowed to take place.

In a statement released on Saturday, Faul thanked the Department of Sport and Recreation South Africa (SRSA).

"This is a big boost for the operational side of our cricket," said Faul.

"We have been in regular contact with SRSA and the minister and they have been very supportive of the game in these difficult times.

"At this stage these regulations apply only to professional cricket and our next step will be to draw up a protocol covering the return to training and playing and submit it to SRSA for approval. I will immediately be calling a meeting of our Covid Steering Committee on Monday to get this process under way.

"Both our national teams and our franchises will in due time be given the green light to return to training.

"I have already had discussions with the South African Cricketers’ Association (SACA) and I would like to stress that no player, coach, support staff or administrator will be forced to return to training if they are uncomfortable with it at this stage."

