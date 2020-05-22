NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
Proteas

CSA distances itself from Smith's Ganguly backing

2020-05-22 08:20
Chris Nenzani
Chris Nenzani (Gallo Images)
Related Links

Cricket South Africa (CSA) president Chris Nenzani says the organisation has not formally decided who to back to replace Shashank Manohar as ICC chairperson. 

On Thursday, CSA's Director of Cricket Graeme Smith raised eyebrows when, during a video press conference with South African media, he publicly backed current BCCI boss and former Indian captain Sourav Ganguly for the role. 

It was a somewhat strange development given that Smith wasn't asked to comment on ICC matters, and later on Thursday it became clear that the CSA board and president Nenzani had been taken off guard by the comments. 

"We must respect both the ICC protocol and our own protocol in deciding which candidate to back," said CSA president and chairperson of the board, Nenzani, in a CSA press release on Thursday night, hours after Smith's comments. 

"There have been no candidates nominated as yet and once such nominations have been made the board of CSA will take its decision in terms of its own protocol and give the chairman the mandate to exercise his vote as an ICC board director accordingly.

"We have the highest regard for the opinions of our Director of Cricket, Graeme Smith, who is a well-respected figure in world cricket and has already made an immense contribution in fulfilling his mandate to make our cricket teams world leaders again.

"At the moment we don’t want to anticipate any candidates who may be nominated for this important position to lead the game we all love."

Manohar is nearing the end of his two-year tenure in the role with the next ICC elections expected to take place in July.

- Compiled by Sport24 staff

Read more on:    csa  |  icc  |  graeme smith  |  chris nenzani  |  cricket

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Most ReadEditor's Choice
Massive boost for Stormers as Pieter-Steph opts to stay in the Cape GREAT DEBATE | Eben v Bakkies ... who would you pick? The 'shell-shocking' new economic truths for SA cricket Wayde has forgiven himself for THAT rugby game Why Super Rugby Player of the Decade still doesn't do Elton Jantjies justice
SA Rugby hasn't given up on Super Rugby 2020 'The Bogeyman' set to 'ghost' the Bulls? DOWN HEROES' ALLEY | For the love of 'White Lightning' Two more EP Kings officials resign amid corruption investigation Nascimento: I was skeptical but now SA is my second home

Vote

How should the 2019/20 English Premier League title race be resolved?

Latest Multimedia

WATCH | TV host John Oliver unpacks coronavirus' impact on sport
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
Sport24 on Twitter

Follow Sport24 news on Twitter

Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

Featured

Absa Premiership

The 2019/20 Absa Premiership season is in full swing. Will Mamelodi Sundowns retain their title? Or can one of Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates, Wits, SuperSport United - or another team perhaps - snatch glory from the Brazilians? Be sure to visit Sport24 for all the latest news!

Latest blogs
 

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 