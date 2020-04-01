Cricket South Africa is cleaning its windows

While an altogether
deeper challenge is currently engulfing the planet, there are at least some
hopeful signs of renewed clarity and purpose in the much-publicised corridors
of Cricket South Africa (CSA).
Whenever the
coronavirus crisis ends - or at least to the extent that most major
professional sport is able to get back in business to a meaningful degree - CSA
should be a lot closer to hitting the ground at very least “trotting”, albeit against
the backdrop of considerable ongoing financial stresses, than might have been
expected several months ago in the midst of their multi-tentacled meltdown.
They have
been making the right sort of noises for fresh, much-needed luring of sponsors
and the delicate re-wooing of disgruntled supporters, a situation probably only
enhanced by the short- to medium-term intentions outlined on Tuesday by acting
CEO Jacques Faul and acting director of cricket Graeme Smith.
Perhaps the
most heartening development was the firm likelihood that iconic former national
captain Smith will be nailed down permanently to his key post in a matter of
days.
With the
words “acting” and “interim” floating around far too liberally in the wake of
the administrative shambles that was the closing phase of now-muzzled CEO
Thabang Moroe’s unfortunate tenure, giving CSA the ominous look of some sort of
wobbling parastatal in the country, the beefy opening batsman taking directorship
charge to the fullest degree will be a great start to the desired clean-up.
There were
concerns, not without reason, when Smith first agreed – after a spell of “will
he, won’t he?” matching the tenseness of a last-over finish – to step in very
early in the new year over how he would handle the more business-related angles
to his job.
Yet the
39-year-old quickly enough started to demonstrate, I believe, the kind of
bullishness, drive and bluntness that so often marked his accumulation of 17,236
cross-format international runs: not always pretty, frequently highly
effective.
He is almost
“Australian” in his square-jawed, no-frills way of dealing with things, and yes,
that is meant as a compliment.
I don’t
believe he will be mortified by mistakes, simply correcting them where
necessary as if plugging a hole in the field where runs have leaked a little
too easily for a while.
Smith is set
now to figuratively knuckle down properly in a different capacity at the crease
… and we all know the likely cost to foes when that happens.
Faul? He is
probably not going anywhere else in a special hurry, either, his own potential ascension
to more formal status as CEO understandably blocked at present primarily by the
sensitivity and procedural requirements surrounding the ongoing inquiry into suspended
Moroe.
Just as
importantly the transparent, advertising process for several important permanent
national team berths, both men’s and women’s, is imminent.
They include,
among others, men’s convenor of selectors, women’s head coach and immediate
back-ups, and the far from unimportant slot, either, of a properly-embedded coach
for the SA ‘A’ outfit.
CSA served
notice on Tuesday that incumbents would be welcome to reapply, and there could
be one or two reasonably justifiable survivors.
Purely on
the grounds of glaringly unflattering returns in the win column, however, Lawrence
Mahatlane (he’s had a generous run, since replacing Ray Jennings in 2014) should
not be a heavy bet for clinging to his position as SA under-19 chief mastermind.
Mahatlane is
known to be well liked and respected by several SA cricketers who have gone on
to notable personal achievements at the premier level, but that cannot mask the
fact that the “junior Proteas” have had an awful time of it results-wise for a
protracted period under his charge.
Things came
to a gradual head when the team first suffered the obscene fate of a 0-7 ODI
home series reverse to Pakistan in the middle of 2019, and then
non-qualification for the advanced (last four) knockout stages of the SA-hosted
latest edition of the ICC U19 World Cup.
South Africa
were beaten by Afghanistan even in the playoff for lowly seventh place, a
second reverse to those opponents at the tournament, and there can be no
glossing over the crying need for a dramatic resurrection of the country’s once-formidable
fortunes at this level.
Still, it
does seem the current powers that be have identified areas of frailty across
the spectrum; the new broom is being put to increasingly productive use even if
plenty of lingering dust is yet to settle.
Now we simply
wait, with a gradually mounting sense of eagerness rather than prior trepidation,
for some pitches to be prepared for play, wherever South Africa’s major teams
or players may do so in the coming months …
