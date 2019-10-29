Cricket SA suspend interim director of cricket Corrie van Zyl

Cape Town - Corrie van Zyl, the interim director of cricket at Cricket South Africa (CSA) has been suspended by the organisation.

According to Cricinfo, Van Zyl is not the only official placed on suspension and is joined on the sidelines by chief operating officer Naasei Appiah as well as Clive Eksteen, the commercial manager at CSA.

As of yet, no reason for the suspensions have been provided.

The news comes with the second edition of the Mzansi Super League set to start next week, while the Proteas are still without a permanent coaching structure following their tour of India in which they were whitewashed 3-0 in the Test series.

According to Sowetan Live, CSA will release a statement on the suspensions on Wednesday morning.



