Cricket Australia want anti-social behaviour stopped

Cape Town - Following a statement by Cricket South Africa (CSA) condemning the behaviour of some fans at Newlands, Cricket Australia have called for a zero-tolerance approach to anti-social behaviour.

On Friday, a fan was removed from the ground after verbally antagonising Australian opener David Warner on the staircase towards the dressing rooms while other spectators were also removed after wearing t-shirts that insulted Warner's wife, Candice Warner.

Aussie coach Darren Lehmann then addressed media after the day's play and revealed that his players had been the victims of personal abuse throughout the series and that the behaviour of the spectators in Cape Town had been "disgraceful".

Chief executive, James Sutherland says that Cricket Australia was disappointed with the offensive behaviour directed at Australian players according to Cricinfo.

"We are extremely disappointed that a small number of fans have directed such offensive and inappropriate behaviour towards our players and members of their families. Our Chairman David Peever, who is in Cape Town, has taken the matter up directly with relevant CSA officials, including President, Chris Nenzani.'

Sutherland went on to acknowledge the extra steps that CSA have put in place for the remainder of the tour but called on the ICC and other member countries to take a zero-tolerance approach to fans who engage in anti-social behaviour.

"We acknowledge that CSA is taking steps to ensure incidents like those yesterday are not repeated and we have encouraged the strongest possible action in response to such behaviour. People who behave in such a manner should not be welcome at cricket grounds anywhere in the world, and together with the ICC and all member countries, we strongly endorse a zero-tolerance approach to anti-social behaviour by fans," said Sutherland.