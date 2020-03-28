WATCH | Graeme Smith issues #nohands challenge

Proteas Director of Cricket Graeme Smith has taken to social media to raise awareness around the coronavirus, which as of Saturday morning had infected more than 1 100 South Africans.

With the country currently experiencing a 21-day lockdown that began on Friday, citizens are required to stay at home and Smith on Saturday posted a video to his Instagram account in which he urged South Africans to adhere to the rules laid down by President Cyril Ramaphosa.

Smith confirmed that the Proteas who recently returned from their scrapped tour of India had undergone their quarantine period and that they were now self-isolating with the rest of the country.

"We all know the importance of staying at home and practicing good hygiene, which includes us using our hands less," Smith said, before laying down the #nohands challenge.

The former Proteas captain urged cricket lovers to shoot videos of themselves catching an object with any part of their body other than their hands.

After catching a tennis ball in between his legs, Smith then passed on the challenge to Proteas Women's captain Dane van Niekerk and speedster Kagiso Rabada.