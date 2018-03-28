NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
Proteas

CONFIRMED: Warner the man behind #SandpaperGate

2018-03-28 13:20
David Warner (Getty)
Cape Town - Cricket Australia's findings have confirmed that David Warner - and not Steve Smith - was the mastermind behind the plan to tamper with the ball at Newlands. 

READ: Aussies caught lying ... AGAIN! It WAS sandpaper!

Warner, Smith and Cameron Bancroft - the player who actually did the ball-tampering - have all been sent back to Australia. 

Smith and Warner have been banned for a year, while Bancroft has copped nine months. 

After conducting their own internal investigation, Cricket Australia on Wednesday released a list of charges for each of the three players. 

The findings make it clear that Warner was behind the operation and that he had approached Bancroft with instructions to change the condition of the ball. 

READ: Ball-tampering scandal: SA scorn for Oz bosses off the mark!

This was the report back from Cricket Australia:

Steve Smith was charged with a breach of Article 2.3.5 of the CA Code of Conduct based on: 

(a) knowledge of a potential plan to attempt to artificially alter the condition of the ball; 

(b) failure to take steps to seek to prevent the development and implementation of that plan; 

(c) directing that evidence of attempted tampering be concealed on the field of play;

(d) seeking to mislead Match Officials and others regarding Bancroft’s attempts to artificially alter the condition of the ball; and 

(e) misleading public comments regarding the nature, extent and participants of the plan. 

David Warner was charged with a breach of Article 2.3.5 of the CA Code of Conduct based on: 

(a) development of a plan to attempt to artificially alter the condition of the ball; 

(b) instruction to a junior player to carry out a plan to take steps to attempt to artificially alter the condition of the ball using sandpaper; 

(c) provision of advice to a junior player regarding how a ball could be artificially altered including demonstrating how it could be done; 

(d) failure to take steps to seek to prevent the development and/or implementation of the plan; 

(e) failure to report his knowledge of the plan at any time prior to or during the match; 

(f) misleading Match Officials through the concealment of his knowledge of and involvement in the plan; and

(g) failure to voluntarily report his knowledge of the plan after the match. 

Cameron Bancroft was charged with a breach of Article 2.3.5 of the CA Code of Conduct based on: 

(a) knowledge of the existence of, and being party to, the plan to attempt to artificially alter the condition of the ball using sandpaper; 

(b) carrying out instructions to attempt to artificially alter the condition of the ball; 

(c) seeking to conceal evidence of his attempts to artificially alter the condition of the ball;

(d) seeking to mislead Match Officials and others regarding his attempts to artificially alter the condition of the ball; and 

(e) misleading public comments regarding the nature, extent, implementation and participants of the plan

Aussies caught lying ... AGAIN!

2018-03-28 13:08

