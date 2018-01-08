CONFIRMED: Steyn ruled out of India series

Cape Town - Cricket South Africa (CSA) have confirmed that Dale Steyn has been ruled out of the remainder of the Test series against India.

Steyn, playing his first Test match since he injured his shoulder against Australia in November 2016, picked up and injury to his left heel in the final over before tea on Day 2 of the first Test against India at Newlands.

The injury was labelled as "freakish" as he landed awkwardly in a foot-hole, and it was confirmed on Monday that he would be sidelined for the remainder of the series.

Steyn, currently in a moon boot, will be out for around 4-6 weeks as was initially expected.

He is battling to move on his left foot, so at this stage it seems unlikely that he will bat in South Africa's second innings, although CSA did say that they would only make that decision depending on how the match progresses.

Steyn had picked up figures of 2/51 at Newlands and was injured in his 18th over.

He is now just three wickets away from breaking Shaun Pollock's record as South Africa's all-time leading wicket-taker in Test cricket.

A replacement for him for the second and third Tests will be named at the conclusion of the match.