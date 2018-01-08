NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 
 
Proteas

CONFIRMED: Steyn ruled out of India series

2018-01-08 11:17
Dale Steyn (Gallo)
Related Links

Lloyd Burnard - Newlands

Cape Town - Cricket South Africa (CSA) have confirmed that Dale Steyn has been ruled out of the remainder of the Test series against India. 

LIVE: SA v India - 1st Test, Day 4

Steyn, playing his first Test match since he injured his shoulder against Australia in November 2016, picked up and injury to his left heel in the final over before tea on Day 2 of the first Test against India at Newlands. 

The injury was labelled as "freakish" as he landed awkwardly in a foot-hole, and it was confirmed on Monday that he would be sidelined for the remainder of the series. 

Steyn, currently in a moon boot, will be out for around 4-6 weeks as was initially expected. 

He is battling to move on his left foot, so at this stage it seems unlikely that he will bat in South Africa's second innings, although CSA did say that they would only make that decision depending on how the match progresses. 

Steyn had picked up figures of 2/51 at Newlands and was injured in his 18th over.

He is now just three wickets away from breaking Shaun Pollock's record as South Africa's all-time leading wicket-taker in Test cricket. 

A replacement for him for the second and third Tests will be named at the conclusion of the match.

Read more on:    proteas  |  dale steyn  |  cape town  |  cricket
NEXT ON SPORT24X

Smith praises Australia's 'exceptional' bowlers

2018-01-08 10:00

Follow Sport24 on Twitter, Facebook, Mobile and on Instagram

What To Read Next

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News
Most ReadEditor's Choice
Ntini: I was told to step down Rain: Newlands makes history … in drought! WATCH: The only action Newlands saw on Day 3 Weight of Proteas’ Oz task confirmed CONFIRMED: Steyn ruled out of India series
Weight of Proteas’ Oz task confirmed Pujara: SA attack one of the best I've faced Rain: Newlands makes history … in drought! Ntini: I was told to step down CONFIRMED: Steyn ruled out of India series

Fixtures
Friday, 05 January 2018
South Africa v India, Cape Town 10:30
Saturday, 13 January 2018
South Africa v India, Centurion 10:00
Wednesday, 24 January 2018
South Africa v India, Johannesburg 10:00
Previous Results

Date Match Result
Vote

The Proteas have announced plans to play a four-day Test against Zimbabwe starting on Boxing Day. What do you make of this?

Latest Multimedia

WATCH: 'Bad Santa' causes chaos at Ladies Euro Tour event
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
English Premiership flutter

Take Sport24's "expert" tips at your peril...

Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

Featured

Absa Premiership action hots up!

The 2017/18 Absa Premiership season is under way. Can Bidvest Wits defend their title? Will Soweto giants Kaizer Chiefs or Orlando Pirates emerge victorious? Or will the bookies' favourites, Mamelodi Sundowns, taste success for a record eighth time? Stay glued to Sport24 to find out!

Latest blogs
 

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 