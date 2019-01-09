NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
Proteas

Cobras' Malan put on standby for injured Markram

2019-01-09 11:18
Pieter Malan
Pieter Malan (Gallo Images)
Cape Town - Cape Cobras opening batsman Pieter Malan has been placed on standby for Aiden Markram ahead of the third Test between the Proteas and Pakistan, starting at the Wanderers on Friday.

Markram sustained a right thigh injury while fielding in the previous Test match at Newlands, which the Proteas won by nine wickets.

Markram will undergo a fitness test on Thursday to determine whether he can play.

"Pieter Malan has an outstanding track record in four-day domestic cricket over the past two seasons, having made more than 1700 runs including 7 centuries. He has also made the step up to South Africa 'A' level, first against Australia and then against India A on the sub-continent," said Cricket South Africa National Selection Panel (NSP) convener Linda Zondi.

Cricket South Africa also confirmed the news that Dean Elgar will captain the side at the Wanderers following a one-match ban imposed on skipper Faf du Plessis.

Cape Cobras batsman Zubayr Hamza will likely make his debut for the Proteas in Johannesburg on Friday.

South Africa take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series with the third Tests play scheduled to start at 10:00.

Proteas Test squad:

Faf du Plessis (Titans, captain), Hashim Amla (Cape Cobras), Temba Bavuma (Highveld Lions), Theunis de Bruyn (Titans), Quinton de Kock (Titans), Dean Elgar (Titans), Zubayr Hamza (Cape Cobras), Keshav Maharaj (Dolphins), Aiden Markram (Titans), Duanne Olivier (Knights), Vernon Philander (Cape Cobras), Kagiso Rabada (Highveld Lions), Dale Steyn (Titans), Dane Paterson (Cape Cobras), Pieter Malan (Cape Cobras)

pakistan  |  proteas  |  aiden markram  |  pieter malan  |  cricket

 

