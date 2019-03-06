NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
Proteas

Clinical Proteas bowling performance papers over batting woes

2019-03-06 19:41
Kagiso Rabada (Getty Images)
Cape Town - A clinical bowling performance by South Africa has helped secure a 113 run victory over Sri Lanka in the second ODI between the two nations played in Pretoria.

Set 252 to win, Sri Lanka lost regular wickets, with most of the Proteas bowlers picking up wickets to restrict the visitors to 138 all out.

Earlier, the Proteas batsman threw away a fine start from Quinton de Kock (94) as the hosts lost nine wickets for a 121 runs once the wicket-keeper had lost his wicket. 

South Africa now have a 2-0 lead in the five match series.

More to follow...

Read more on:    sri lanka  |  proteas  |  cricket

 

