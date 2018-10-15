NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
Proteas

Chris Morris catches Gibson's attention

2018-10-15 16:51
Chris Morris (Gallo Images)
Chris Morris (Gallo Images)
Related Links

Cape Town - Chris Morris' recent performances for the Titans have caught the attention of Proteas head coach Ottis Gibson.

Morris, who has returned from a lower back injury, did not feature in the Proteas' ODI and T20 squads against Zimbabwe this month.

This led Gibson to challenge the 31-year-old to fight for his spot in the national side as the Proteas coach looks to finalise his squad for next year's Cricket World Cup.

READ: Amla out of Aussie tour as door opens for Markram, Hendricks

The Titans all-rounder replied with 2/34, 3/39 and 49 against the Dolphins in their opening 4-Day Domestic Series match in September.

Morris then travelled with the Titans to the United Arab Emirates, where the Pretoria-franchise finished as runners-up in the Abu Dhabi T20 League earlier this month.

This past weekend, Morris impressed with 6/66 and 1/57 against the Warriors in their drawn Centurion match.

Following the Proteas' 2-0 T20 series win against Zimbabwe, Gibson stated that he was pleased to see Morris back in form.

"It's very good for us and very good for him. With Morris it's not so much as the cricket because we know what he can do when he's fit," Gibson told reporters on Sunday.

"That's obviously very good for him and for us. He's name will certainly be in the picture. I don't think he's been dropped since I've been here, he's been injured more than anything else. I don't think we've left him out over a bad performance. He played for us at the end of the summer and then he went to the IPL and got injured.

"We thought let's give him some time to do exactly what he's doing now with franchise cricket and that gives us an opportunity to get a fit Chris Morris, who can produce performances like he is producing now," he said.

The Proteas will announce their squad for next month's three ODIs and lone T20I tour to Australia on Thursday.

Read more on:    titans  |  proteas  |  ottis gibson  |  chris morris  |  cricket
NEXT ON SPORT24X

Proteas: What to expect in Australia

2018-10-15 14:50

Follow Sport24 on Twitter, Facebook, Mobile and on Instagram

What To Read Next

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News
Most ReadEditor's Choice
WATCH: Hotstepper Kolbe leaves defenders floored Springbok player contracts to be scrapped? Amla out of Aussie tour as door opens for Markram, Hendricks WP wing pays heavy price for headbutt WATCH: Never showboat on the rugby field
Gibson: SA pitches for Zim were 'disappointing' Stonehouse withdraws from race to coach Bulls Springbok player contracts to be scrapped? OPINION: Bafana can’t rest on their laurels yet Proteas’ Aussie trip: Time to end tinkering?

Fixtures
Sunday, 04 November 2018
Australia v South Africa, Perth Stadium 00:00
Friday, 09 November 2018
Australia v South Africa, Adelaide Oval 00:00
Sunday, 11 November 2018
Australia v South Africa, , Hobart 00:00
Previous Results

Date Match Result
Vote

The 12-month ban handed down to Steve Smith and David Warner and the 9-month sanction for Cameron Bancroft for their ball-tampering roles, is ...

Latest Multimedia

WATCH: What the national anthem means to the Springboks
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

Sport24 on Twitter

Follow Sport24 news on Twitter

Featured

Absa Premiership

The 2018/19 Absa Premiership season is in full swing. Will Mamelodi Sundowns retain their title? Or can one of Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates, Wits, SuperSport United - or another team perhaps - snatch glory from the Brazilians? Be sure to visit Sport24 for all the latest news!

Latest blogs
 

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 