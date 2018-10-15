Chris Morris catches Gibson's attention

Cape Town - Chris Morris' recent performances for the Titans have caught the attention of Proteas head coach Ottis Gibson.

Morris, who has returned from a lower back injury, did not feature in the Proteas' ODI and T20 squads against Zimbabwe this month.

This led Gibson to challenge the 31-year-old to fight for his spot in the national side as the Proteas coach looks to finalise his squad for next year's Cricket World Cup.



The Titans all-rounder replied with 2/34, 3/39 and 49 against the Dolphins in their opening 4-Day Domestic Series match in September.

Morris then travelled with the Titans to the United Arab Emirates, where the Pretoria-franchise finished as runners-up in the Abu Dhabi T20 League earlier this month.

This past weekend, Morris impressed with 6/66 and 1/57 against the Warriors in their drawn Centurion match.



Following the Proteas' 2-0 T20 series win against Zimbabwe, Gibson stated that he was pleased to see Morris back in form.

"It's very good for us and very good for him. With Morris it's not so much as the cricket because we know what he can do when he's fit," Gibson told reporters on Sunday.

"That's obviously very good for him and for us. He's name will certainly be in the picture. I don't think he's been dropped since I've been here, he's been injured more than anything else. I don't think we've left him out over a bad performance. He played for us at the end of the summer and then he went to the IPL and got injured.

"We thought let's give him some time to do exactly what he's doing now with franchise cricket and that gives us an opportunity to get a fit Chris Morris, who can produce performances like he is producing now," he said.

The Proteas will announce their squad for next month's three ODIs and lone T20I tour to Australia on Thursday.