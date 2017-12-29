Chris Morris added to Proteas Test squad

Cape Town - All-rounder, Chris Morris, has been added to the Proteas squad for the first Test match against India starting at Newlands on January 5.

Morris has recovered from a groin injury and replaces fast bowler, Duanne Olivier, in the 15-man squad.

This selected squad is only for the first match of the 2018 Freedom Series.

The Proteas will assemble in Cape Town on January 2 to begin preparations for the first Test of the three-match series.

There is still no specialist wicketkeeper cover for Quinton de Kock, who picked up a hamstring strain in the Boxing Day Test against Zimbabwe.

De Kock is expected to recover in time for the India Test, but if he does not then the selectors may be forced to give the gloves to AB de Villiers.

Proteas Test squad:

Faf du Plessis (Titans, captain), Hashim Amla (Cape Cobras), Temba Bavuma (Cape Cobras), Quinton de Kock (Titans), Theunis de Bruyn (Knights), AB de Villiers (Titans), Dean Elgar (Titans), Keshav Maharaj (Dolphins), Aiden Markram (Titans), Morne Morkel (Titans), Chris Morris (Titans), Andile Phehlukwayo (Dolphins), Vernon Philander (Cape Cobras), Kagiso Rabada (Highveld Lions), Dale Steyn (Titans).