NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 
 
Proteas

Centurion wicket playing into Indian hands?

2018-01-14 08:18
Ravichandran Ashwin (Gallo)
Related Links

Lloyd Burnard - Centurion

Cape Town - South Africans know Ravichandran Ashwin all too well. 

One the Proteas' 2015 tour to India, the lanky off-spinner claimed a staggering 31 wickets across those four Test matches. 

The Indian conditions undoubtedly gave Ashwin the biggest assist possible, but there are a number of Proteas batsmen who played in that tour who will remember perishing to Ashwin. 

With spin naturally India's biggest weapon on home soil, Proteas skipper Faf du Plessis made it clear in the build-up to the second Test at Centurion that the less the wicket offered the spinners, the better it would be for his side.

A day into the Test, it is safe to say that Du Plessis didn't get what he wanted. 

While the wicket is nothing like the dust bowls of India, it gave Ashwin enough to work with and he got through 31 overs on the opening day, claiming figures of 3/90 to easily emerge as India's most successful and most threatening bowler. 

Proteas legend Allan Donald took to Twitter after the day's play to say that he could not recall a spinner ever bowling that many overs on day one in South Africa. 

Ashwin, too, was surprised by the assistance he received. 

"Two days out from the game it looked like a game where we were going to play an all seam attack," he said after Saturday's play.

"Then we walked into the round yesterday (Friday) and it was white and all of the grass was coming off it.

"This morning we came to the ground and it looked like it was really flat and we had to have a spinner in the game.

"From my side I was happy that the grass was taken off, if not it would have been an all seam attack. 

"That's the way it goes."

The Proteas, meanwhile, have spinner Keshav Maharaj in their side.

@OfficialCSA Never have I seen a spinner bowling 31 overs on day one in SA. So much for pace and bounce. India stuck it out well today and have SA 269 for 6.

— Allan Donald (@AllanDonald33) January 13, 2018


Read more on:    proteas  |  ravichandran ashwin  |  pretoria  |  cricket
NEXT ON SPORT24X

England win toss, bowl in first ODI

2018-01-14 06:18

Follow Sport24 on Twitter, Facebook, Mobile and on Instagram

What To Read Next

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News
Most ReadEditor's Choice
Markram appreciates Kohli's kind words Late Proteas implosion gifts India hope 'X-factor' Ngidi selection causes a buzz Stormers set to lose Etzebeth for 10 matches Gutted Markram rues missed century
Joburg ‘derby’ at Australian Open Wales set to announce Bok Test in USA Jones impressed with Cheetahs facilities Spare a thought for football players Kleyn chooses Ireland over Boks

Fixtures
Saturday, 13 January 2018
South Africa v India, Centurion 10:00
Wednesday, 24 January 2018
South Africa v India, Johannesburg 10:00
Thursday, 01 February 2018
South Africa v India, Durban 13:00
Previous Results

Date Match Result
Vote

The Proteas have announced plans to play a four-day Test against Zimbabwe starting on Boxing Day. What do you make of this?

Latest Multimedia

Bizarre soccer match: 3 Japanese pros v 100 kids
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
English Premiership flutter

Take Sport24's "expert" tips at your peril...

Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

Featured

Absa Premiership action hots up!

The 2017/18 Absa Premiership season is under way. Can Bidvest Wits defend their title? Will Soweto giants Kaizer Chiefs or Orlando Pirates emerge victorious? Or will the bookies' favourites, Mamelodi Sundowns, taste success for a record eighth time? Stay glued to Sport24 to find out!

Latest blogs
 

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 