NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
Proteas

Centurion weather may stunt flow of 1st Test

2018-12-27 19:06
Centurion (Gallo)
Centurion (Gallo)
Related Links

Cape Town - An intriguing Test match is developing at Centurion, where South Africa are in a heavyweight battle against Pakistan that is moving along rapidly thanks largely to a lively and unpredictable wicket. 

At stumps on day two, Pakistan were bowled all out for 190 in their second innings to leave the Proteas needing 149 for victory. 

With 15 wickets falling on the first day and 15 on the second, this match is on course to finish on day three. 

The weather, however, may have other ideas and could throw a spanner in the works. 

The forecast for Centurion on Friday suggests that there are 50% chances of showers throughout the day, with a couple of storms predicted for the late afternoon and evening. 

A look at Saturday is much the same, with chances of showers and overcast conditions predicted for most of the day. 

Read more on:    pakistan  |  proteas  |  pretoria  |  cricket

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News
Most ReadEditor's Choice
Centurion crowd rides to CSA’s rescue Olivier steals limelight from record breaker Steyn Proteas’ Oz 2008 heroes: Where are they now? Dale Steyn thanks family, friends, fans for well wishes South Africa's Sabbatini makes switch - to Slovakia!
Olivier: My wife is my inspiration on the field South Africa's Sabbatini makes switch - to Slovakia! 'The Match' back in 2019 after Tiger, Phil sign new deal Dale Steyn thanks family, friends, fans for well wishes Frenchman sets sail across Atlantic - in a barrel!

Fixtures
Thursday, 03 January 2019
South Africa v Pakistan, , Cape Town 10:30
Friday, 11 January 2019
South Africa v Pakistan, , Johannesburg 10:00
Saturday, 19 January 2019
South Africa v Pakistan, , Port Elizabeth 13:00
Previous Results

Date Match Result
Vote

The 12-month ban handed down to Steve Smith and David Warner and the 9-month sanction for Cameron Bancroft for their ball-tampering roles, is ...

Latest Multimedia

WATCH: Allardyce calls losing England job 'a dark moment' in his life
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
English Premiership flutter

Take Sport24's "expert" tips at your peril...

Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

Featured

Absa Premiership

The 2018/19 Absa Premiership season is in full swing. Will Mamelodi Sundowns retain their title? Or can one of Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates, Wits, SuperSport United - or another team perhaps - snatch glory from the Brazilians? Be sure to visit Sport24 for all the latest news!

Latest blogs
 

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 