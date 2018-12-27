Centurion weather may stunt flow of 1st Test

Cape Town - An intriguing Test match is developing at Centurion, where South Africa are in a heavyweight battle against Pakistan that is moving along rapidly thanks largely to a lively and unpredictable wicket.

At stumps on day two, Pakistan were bowled all out for 190 in their second innings to leave the Proteas needing 149 for victory.

With 15 wickets falling on the first day and 15 on the second, this match is on course to finish on day three.

The weather, however, may have other ideas and could throw a spanner in the works.

The forecast for Centurion on Friday suggests that there are 50% chances of showers throughout the day, with a couple of storms predicted for the late afternoon and evening.

A look at Saturday is much the same, with chances of showers and overcast conditions predicted for most of the day.