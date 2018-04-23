Centurion to host Boxing Day Test

Cape Town - Cricket South Africa (CSA) has announced its programme of home international fixtures for the 2018/19 season against Zimbabwe, Pakistan and Sri Lanka.

The international seasons starts with three-match series against Zimbabwe in both white ball formats from the end of September to the middle of October.

Pakistan are then the guests for the festive season with Centurion hosting the opening Test match, starting on Boxing Day followed by the traditional New Year Test at Newlands and the final Test match at the Wanderers in mid-January.

This will be followed by five ODIs and three T20 International matches.

Sri Lanka start their tour in mid-February with Test matches at Kingsmead and St. George’s Park to be followed by five ODIs and three T20 International matches.

"We are pleased to announce the complete schedule of international cricket for our home season," commented CSA Acting Chief Executive, Thabang Moroe.

"It is going to be a very busy period and a very big one for our Proteas who will be using the programme of 13 ODIs against three different opponents in addition to the away tours to fine tune their preparations for the 2019 ICC World Cup to be played in England and Wales commencing on May 30 next year.

"Following the outstanding Test match cricket played by the Proteas during the past season we can also look forward to plenty more world-class entertainment by our acknowledged stars during the five Test matches against Pakistan and Sri Lanka.

"By taking the Zimbabwe tour to some of our smaller venues we are also creating the opportunity for our fans around the country to see the Proteas in action.

"Our fans now also have the opportunity to make their holiday plans in good time so that they can watch the Proteas in action in their favourite formats."

ZIMBABWE TOUR ITINERARY 2018

September 30, 1st ODI, Diamond Oval, Kimberley - 10:00



October 3, 2nd ODI, Mangaung Oval, Bloemfontein - 13:00



October 6, 3rd ODI, Boland Park, Paarl - 13:00



October 9, 1st T20 International, Buffalo Park, East London - 18:00



October 12, 2nd T20 International, Senwes Park, Potchefstroom - 18:00



October 14, 3rd T20 International, Willowmoore Park, Benoni - 14:30



PAKISTAN TOUR ITINERARY 2018/19

December 19-21, Three-day tour match v SA Invitation XI, Willowmoore Park, Benoni - 10:00



December 26-30, 1st Test match, SuperSport Park, Centurion - 10:00



January 3-7, 2nd Test match, Newlands, Cape Town - 10:30



January 11-15, 3rd Test match, Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg 10:00



January 19, 1st ODI, St. George’s Park, Port Elizabeth - 13:00



January 22, 2nd ODI, Kingsmead, Durban - 13:00



January 25, 3rd ODI, SuperSport Park, Centurion - 13:00



January 27, 4th ODI, Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg - 10:00



January 30, 5th ODI, Newlands, Cape Town - 13:00



February 1, 1st T20 International, Newlands, Cape Town - 18:00



February 3, 2nd T20 International, Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg - 14:30



February 6, 3rd T20 International, SuperSport Park, Centurion - 18:00



SRI LANKA TOUR ITINERARY 2019

February 13-17, 1st Test match, Kingsmead, Durban - 10:00



February 21-25, 2nd Test match, St. George’s Park, Port Elizabeth - 10:00



February 28, One-Day tour match v SA Invitation XI, Willowmoore Park, Benoni - 10:00



March 3, 1st ODI, Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg - 10:00

March 6, 2nd ODI, SuperSport Park, Centurion - 13:00



March 10, 3rd ODI, Kingsmead, Durban - 10:00

March 13, 4th ODI, St. George’s Park, Port Elizabeth - 13:00



March 16, 5th ODI, Newlands, Cape Town - 13:00



March 19, 1st T20 International, Newlands, Cape Town - 18:00



March 22, 2nd T20 International, SuperSport Park, Centurion - 18:00



March 24, 3rd T20 International, Wanderers Stadium - 14:30

