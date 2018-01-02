NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 
 
Proteas

Cape drought could result in slow Newlands pitch

2018-01-02 21:26
Newlands (Gallo Images)
Related Links

Cape Town - Cape Town's worst drought in decades may take some of the sting out of the Newlands pitch for the first Test between South Africa and India, starting on Friday.

There was a covering of green grass on the match surface when both teams practised on Tuesday, bringing a smile to the face of South African coach Ottis Gibson.

But groundsman Evan Flint said the grass was thin and that the weather conditions had made it difficult to produce the seam-friendly surface which the home side would like.

There was some unseasonal light rain on Sunday and Monday - about four-and-half millimetres in total - but not enough to break the prolonged drought.

"It made conditions a bit quicker," said Flint

Flint has had to use borehole water and has been restricted to watering the outfield only twice a week, which means the playing area is drier under the surface than usual.

"I think if the fast bowlers bowl well enough, there will be something in it for them," said Flint. But he did not expect conditions would give a lot of assistance to South Africa's pace attack.

"It depends on who adapts quicker on the day - it is not necessarily favouring anyone," said Flint.

Read more on:    proteas  |  ottis gibson  |  evan flint  |  cricket
NEXT ON SPORT24X

Lions and Titans need to switch back on quickly

2018-01-02 19:26

Follow Sport24 on Twitter, Facebook, Mobile and on Instagram

What To Read Next

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News
Most ReadEditor's Choice
F1 greats pay tribute to Michael Schumacher Gary Kirsten lands 2018 IPL gig SA v India Newlands Tests: Sizzle & snores Mourinho lashes out at 'critical' Scholes Conditions to determine Steyn selection
Boks need an overseas coach - Kempson SA Rugby gets R330m 2023 RWC 'consolation' GALLERY: 2017 sporting year in review Venus cleared in fatal Florida crash - report Shock as United dumped out of League Cup

Fixtures
Friday, 05 January 2018
South Africa v India, Cape Town 10:00
Saturday, 13 January 2018
South Africa v India, Centurion 10:00
Wednesday, 24 January 2018
South Africa v India, Johannesburg 10:00
Previous Results

Date Match Result
Vote

The Proteas have announced plans to play a four-day Test against Zimbabwe starting on Boxing Day. What do you make of this?

Latest Multimedia

WATCH: 'Bad Santa' causes chaos at Ladies Euro Tour event
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
English Premiership flutter

Take Sport24's "expert" tips at your peril...

Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

Featured

Absa Premiership action hots up!

The 2017/18 Absa Premiership season is under way. Can Bidvest Wits defend their title? Will Soweto giants Kaizer Chiefs or Orlando Pirates emerge victorious? Or will the bookies' favourites, Mamelodi Sundowns, taste success for a record eighth time? Stay glued to Sport24 to find out!

Latest blogs
 

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 