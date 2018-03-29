NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
Proteas

Bruised Aussies look to regroup in house of Paine

2018-03-29 22:06
Tim Paine (Gallo Images)
Related Links

Johannesburg - Once the forgotten man of Australian cricket, Tim Paine now finds himself as the man charged with restoring the image of a team whose reputation has been dragged through the gutter.

For the 33-year-old wicket-keeper, it's just the latest in a career which has been marked by rebuilding.

READ: The seismic fallout caused by scratching a ball

Paine, handed the captaincy following the downfall of Steve Smith, was once destined for the big time behind the stumps, anointed as the logical successor to Brad Haddin.

But fate intervened when he suffered a broken finger in a low-key Twenty20 match in November 2010, just four months after making his Test debut.

The Tasmanian underwent seven surgeries to fix the damage and his numerous trips to the operating theatre meant his dreams of playing for the national side drifted away as Haddin stood rock-solid before the likes of Matthew Wade were handed the gloves.

Paine appeared doomed to see his Test career halted at just four appearances - two against Pakistan in England and two more in India in 2010.

However, he received a shock call-up to the Ashes squad in 2017 - a gap of 78 Tests.

He wasn't the only one surprised by the summons as many in the game expected Peter Nevill to be handed the gloves.

Former Australia leg-spinner Stuart MacGill branded the selectors as "morons masquerading as mentors" for selecting Paine, a man who has only one first-class century to his name.

But he proved the doubters wrong in the Ashes as Australia swept to a 4-0 rout of England.

Paine finished the series with 25 catches and one stumping. His opposite number Jonny Bairstow managed just 10 catches and one stumping.

His form with the bat in the series saw a high score of 57 and decent average of 48.

Compared to Smith, however, his batting exploits were modest as the now banned captain piled up 687 runs, a high score of 239 and a mind-boggling 137 average.

But his reputation as a quiet but firm leader in Tasmania put him in the frame for the top job after Smith's downfall and having stood in on the last day of the fateful third Test at the weekend, he will have the Johannesburg Test starting on Friday to hammer home his case for the job full-time.

"It has been a horrible 24 hours," said Paine after Australia slumped to a 322-run defeat on Sunday, a day after the ball-tampering scandal broke at a shocked Newlands.

"We're struggling but the reality and the enormity of what's happened has probably started to sink in. I don't think we expected this to be as big as it has been, the fall-out we have seen from back home."

Read more on:    australia  |  proteas  |  tim paine  |  wanderers  |  cricket
NEXT ON SPORT24X

On day of tears, Morkel given final bow

2018-03-29 22:07

Follow Sport24 on Twitter, Facebook, Mobile and on Instagram

What To Read Next

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News
Most ReadEditor's Choice
REVEALED: What Lehmann said over walkie-talkie Darren Lehmann resigns as Australian coach WATCH: Shocking scenes at OR Tambo as Steve Smith needs police escort Emotional ball-tamperer Bancroft breaks silence 3 cricketing legends slam Smith’s shocking airport treatment
Brad Thorn chats to Sport24 Is SANZAAR waiting for the death of a player? Strauss breaks record as Bulls name team for Stormers derby Stormers make 4 changes for Loftus trip I'm so sorry: 5 memorable sporting apologies

Fixtures
Friday, 30 March 2018
South Africa v Australia, Johannesburg 10:00
Previous Results

Date Match Result
Vote

The 12-month ban handed down to Steve Smith and David Warner and the 9-month sanction for Cameron Bancroft for their ball-tampering roles, is ...

Latest Multimedia

WATCH: Steve Smith breaks down in emotional ball-tampering apology
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

Sport24 on Twitter

Follow Sport24 news on Twitter

Featured

Absa Premiership action hots up!

The 2017/18 Absa Premiership season is under way. Can Bidvest Wits defend their title? Will Soweto giants Kaizer Chiefs or Orlando Pirates emerge victorious? Or will the bookies' favourites, Mamelodi Sundowns, taste success for a record eighth time? Stay glued to Sport24 to find out!

Latest blogs
 

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 