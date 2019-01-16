NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
Proteas

Steyn, De Kock rested as Olivier added to Proteas squad

2019-01-16 14:08
Duanne Olivier
Duanne Olivier (Gallo Images)
Related Links

Cape Town - Dale Steyn and Quinton de Kock have been rested from the Proteas squad for the first two ODIs against Pakistan.

That decision sees Aiden Markram return to the squad while there is also a call-up for the uncapped Duanne Olivier. 

Markram has struggled to get going in his ODI career and he averages just 25.43 from his 16 matches so far. 

Olivier, meanwhile, took 24 wickets in the recently-completed Test series against Pakistan and he is now being given a chance to make a late play at the World Cup squad. 

The first ODI against Pakistan will be played at St Georges Park in Port Elizabeth on Saturday. 

Cricket South Africa will name a new squad for the final three ODIs of the series. 

Proteas squad:

Faf du Plessis (Titans, captain), Hashim Amla (Cape Cobras), Reeza Hendricks (Highveld Lions), Imran Tahir (Dolphins), Heinrich Klaasen (Titans), Aiden Markram (Titans), David Miller (Dolphins), Duanne Olivier (Knights) Dane Paterson (Cape Cobras), Andile Phehlukwayo (Dolphins), Dwaine Pretorius (Highveld Lions), Kagiso Rabada (Highveld Lions), Tabraiz Shamsi (Titans), Rassie van der Dussen (Highveld Lions).

Read more on:    proteas  |  aiden markram  |  duanne olivier  |  cricket

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News
Most ReadEditor's Choice
WATCH: Schalk Burger lucky to get away with dangerous cleanout? PIC: SA super hero jerseys unveiled for Super Rugby warm-up Anderson suffers shock Australian Open defeat Steyn, De Kock rested as Olivier added to Proteas squad SABC, MultiChoice to engage over SA sports broadcasting review
I dug insanely deep, says Tiafoe after Anderson upset Gift Ngoepe signs minor league deal with Phillies Specman eager to prove he belongs in Super Rugby Morris survives injury scare, keeps World Cup dream alive McIlroy making good on PGA Tour promise

Fixtures
Saturday, 19 January 2019
South Africa v Pakistan, , Port Elizabeth 13:00
Tuesday, 22 January 2019
South Africa v Pakistan, Durban 13:00
Friday, 25 January 2019
South Africa v Pakistan, Centurion 13:00
Previous Results

Date Match Result
Vote

The 12-month ban handed down to Steve Smith and David Warner and the 9-month sanction for Cameron Bancroft for their ball-tampering roles, is ...

Latest Multimedia

WATCH: Documentary on Australian cricket's sandpaper scandal
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

Sport24 on Twitter

Follow Sport24 news on Twitter

Featured

Absa Premiership

The 2018/19 Absa Premiership season is in full swing. Will Mamelodi Sundowns retain their title? Or can one of Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates, Wits, SuperSport United - or another team perhaps - snatch glory from the Brazilians? Be sure to visit Sport24 for all the latest news!

Latest blogs
 

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 