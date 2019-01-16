Steyn, De Kock rested as Olivier added to Proteas squad

Cape Town - Dale Steyn and Quinton de Kock have been rested from the Proteas squad for the first two ODIs against Pakistan.

That decision sees Aiden Markram return to the squad while there is also a call-up for the uncapped Duanne Olivier.

Markram has struggled to get going in his ODI career and he averages just 25.43 from his 16 matches so far.

Olivier, meanwhile, took 24 wickets in the recently-completed Test series against Pakistan and he is now being given a chance to make a late play at the World Cup squad.

The first ODI against Pakistan will be played at St Georges Park in Port Elizabeth on Saturday.

Cricket South Africa will name a new squad for the final three ODIs of the series.

Proteas squad:

Faf du Plessis (Titans, captain), Hashim Amla (Cape Cobras), Reeza Hendricks (Highveld Lions), Imran Tahir (Dolphins), Heinrich Klaasen (Titans), Aiden Markram (Titans), David Miller (Dolphins), Duanne Olivier (Knights) Dane Paterson (Cape Cobras), Andile Phehlukwayo (Dolphins), Dwaine Pretorius (Highveld Lions), Kagiso Rabada (Highveld Lions), Tabraiz Shamsi (Titans), Rassie van der Dussen (Highveld Lions).