NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
Proteas

Smith steps down as skipper for Newlands Test

2018-03-25 10:33
Steve Smith owns up to having been a part of a ball tampering disgrace at Newlands (Gallo).
Related Links

Cape Town - Steve Smith and David Warner have stepped down as captain and vice-captain, respectively, for the remainder of the third Test at Newlands.

LIVE: Proteas.v Australia, Day 4

Cricket Australia said on Sunday as it investigates a ball-tampering scandal.

There have been growing calls for Smith to be sacked as captain after he admitted being the mastermind of a premeditated plan to change the condition of the ball on the third day of the Test in Newlands on Saturday.

"Following discussions with Steve Smith and David Warner they have agreed to stand down as captain and vice-captain respectively for the remainder of this Test match," CA chief James Sutherland said in a statement.

Sutherland said Tim Paine would step in as acting captain for the remainder of the Test.

"This Test match needs to proceed, and in the interim we will continue to investigate this matter with the urgency that it demands," he added.

"Both Steve and David will take to the field today under Tim's captaincy."

Sutherland earlier on Sunday announced an investigation into the scandal, which has plunged Australian cricket into crisis and resulted in widespread condemnation at home, including from Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull.

CA's head of integrity Iain Roy and head of team performance Pat Howard were flying to South Africa to conduct the investigation.

"All Australians, like us, want answers and we will keep you updated on our findings, as a matter of priority," the CA head added.

Television footage had showed Smith's team-mate Cameron Bancroft, 25, taking a yellow object out of his pocket while fielding in the post-lunch session and appearing to rub it on the ball.

He was later charged with attempting to change the condition of the ball.

Smith, 28, has earlier said he would not quit as he felt he was still "the right person for the job".

Read more on:    australia  |  steve smith  |  david warner  |  tim paine  |  cricket
NEXT ON SPORT24X

Atherton: 'Premeditated' Australia 'bang to rights'

2018-03-25 10:14

Follow Sport24 on Twitter, Facebook, Mobile and on Instagram

What To Read Next

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News
Most ReadEditor's Choice
Bancroft, Smith admit cheating at Newlands EXPOSED: Ball tampering claims rock Newlands Ball tampering: Bancroft explains how he got involved Aussie coach: SA fans are 'disgraceful' Twitter blows up after Bancroft tampering saga
Sharks smashed in horror Melbourne showing Tony Brown chats to Sport24 Elgar bats his way into record books Bulls head home winless on Australasian tour Caster: It's a pity I missed out on Budd's record

Fixtures
Thursday, 22 March 2018
South Africa v Australia, Cape Town 10:00
Friday, 30 March 2018
South Africa v Australia, Johannesburg 10:00
Previous Results

Date Match Result
Vote

Your thoughts on the two-Test suspension handed down by the ICC to Proteas speedster Kagiso Rabada?

Latest Multimedia

WATCH: Mark Cavendish in sickening crash
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

Sport24 on Twitter

Follow Sport24 news on Twitter

Featured

Absa Premiership action hots up!

The 2017/18 Absa Premiership season is under way. Can Bidvest Wits defend their title? Will Soweto giants Kaizer Chiefs or Orlando Pirates emerge victorious? Or will the bookies' favourites, Mamelodi Sundowns, taste success for a record eighth time? Stay glued to Sport24 to find out!

Latest blogs
 

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 