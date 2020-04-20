NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
Proteas

Proteas' tour to Sri Lanka postponed

2020-04-20 10:35
Quinton de Kock
Quinton de Kock (Gallo Images)
South Africa's limited overs tour to Sri Lanka, which was due to take place in June, has been postponed because of the global coronavirus pandemic. 

Cricket South Africa (CSA) and Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) announced the postponement on Monday. The tour was to consist of three One-Day Internationals and three T20 International matches. 

The ODI leg would have been the Proteas first commitment in the ICC’s new one-day league. 

"It is very sad that we have been forced to take this step and we will re-schedule the tour as soon as cricket returns to a sense of normality and our international fixture list allows," said CSA Acting Chief Executive Jacques Faul. 

"Our Proteas would not have been able to prepare properly taking our own lockdown situation into account and, more importantly, health considerations for our players, which are always paramount, were the overriding factor. 

"It would have been a particularly important tour for us with the three ODIs counting for the new ICC one-day league and the T20 programme being part of our preparation for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup scheduled for Australia later this year.

"It is very frustrating for the players who want to build on the good form they showed at the backend of our home summer against Australia."

Decisions on this year's IPL, which has been postponed indefinitely, and the T20 World Cup in October are yet to be taken by the ICC. 

- CSA media

