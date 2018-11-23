NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
Knee injury rules Lungi Ngidi out for 3 months

2018-11-23 10:58
Lungi Ngidi (Getty)
Cape Town - Lungi Ngidi has been ruled out of action for around three months due to a knee injury he picked up in Australia.

It is a massive blow to the Proteas as preparations for next year's Cricket World Cup in England continue, with the 22-year-old having put his hand up as one of the form fast bowlers in the country over the past few months. 

The injury, which was sustained in the one-off T20I against Australia last Saturday, means that Ngidi will miss the entire upcoming Pakistan tour, which includes three Test matches, three T20Is and five ODIs. 

Cricket South Africa tweeted the news on Friday. 

With coach Ottis Gibson and captain Faf du Plessis keen on fielding three wicket-taking bowlers at the World Cup, Ngidi had looked set to play alongside Dale Steyn and Kagiso Rabada in England. 

That may still happen, but the Proteas will now have to look elsewhere for their series against Pakistan. 

Vernon Philander, meanwhile, is expected to play against Pakistan and is the logical replacement for Ngidi in the ODI set-up.

Ngidi will also the miss the remainder of the ongoing Mzansi Super League (MSL) where he was due to represent the Tshwane Spartans.

