BREAKING | Enoch Nkwe appointed Proteas interim team director

Cape Town - Cricket South Africa (CSA) has announced the appointment of Enoch Nkwe as the interim team director for the Proteas for the upcoming T20 and Test Series against India, starting on September 15.

The tour will consist of three T20 internationals and three Test matches.

The acting Director of Cricket, Corrie Van Zyl, who has been tasked with filling the vacant post, has been on the lookout for candidates for the position following the restructure of the national men’s team.

Commenting on the appointment Van Zyl said: “We are pleased to announce Enoch Nkwe as the interim team director of the Standard Bank Proteas for the tour to India. His appointment is as a result of his merits and balanced approach and is someone who compliments the direction that will be taken by the team going forward.”

The Highveld Lions head coach has an impressive record of bringing the winning culture back to the Johannesburg-based outfit. In his first season as mentor he led the franchise to two trophies (CSA T20 Challenge and 4-Day Franchise Series). In addition, he led the Jozi Stars to the inaugural Mzansi Super League title. With the appointment he will be afforded the opportunity to select his coaching staff that will work alongside him in India.

On being appointed the interim Director, Nkwe expressed his appreciation for the opportunity: “It is a tremendous honour and privilege to lead the Proteas as the interim team director. It is a special moment for me and my family and I will do my best to make a difference in this interim period. I am extremely excited about the challenge that lies ahead and am looking forward to meeting all players and staff.

“Thanks also to Cricket South Africa for giving me this opportunity and hopefully we will return from India with positive results.”