BREAKING | CSA suspends CEO Thabang Moroe

Cape Town - Cricket South Africa CEO Thabang Moroe has been suspended by the Board of Directors, effective immediately, with full pay.



The news was confirmed on Friday.

A CSA statement read:

"The Board of Directors of Cricket South Africa has taken a decision to put the Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Thabang Moroe, on precautionary suspension with pay, effective 06 December 2019, on allegations of misconduct, pending further investigations. The decision to place Mr Thabang Moroe on precautionary suspension follows from the reports received by the Social and Ethics Committee and the Audit and Risk Committee of the Board related to possible failure of controls in the organisation.

"During the course of Mr. Thabang Moroe’s precautionary suspension, a forensic audit of critical aspects of the business and the conduct of management related to such aspects shall be conducted by an independent forensic team. In this regard, we urge all our stakeholders including sponsors, members of staff, players, volunteers and cricket fans to allow this process to unfold and we will provide updates on this matter.

"In the interim, the Board of Directors has mandated the Chairman to look at various options including holding discussions with Mr. Dave Richardson, the former Chief Executive Officer of the International Cricket Council (ICC), regarding the appointment of an Acting Chief Executive Officer for the duration of Mr. Thabang Moroe’s precautionary suspension."