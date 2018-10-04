Boucher: Proteas not a good team heading into CWC

Cape Town - Former Proteas wicketkeeper/batsman Mark Boucher believes that the Proteas do not look good on paper ahead of the upcoming 2019 Cricket World Cup in England.

Boucher admits that through the loss of AB de Villiers, a huge void has been exposed in the Proteas batting line-up, which has been evident in the Sri Lanka away series and the ongoing Zimbabwe ODI series.

"See, people look at the team during every World Cup and on paper we are a good team normally," Boucher told Gulf News.

"I think we are probably going into this World Cup not such a good team on paper, which could be a good thing for South Africa. I think we are nowhere near the best team.

"It is a good space to go in out there and surprise a few," said Boucher, who played in three Cricket World Cups for South Africa.



"Look, our bowling is good and we have good bowlers coming through. We have got good results as well.

"I think the batting is a bit of a worry and if you lose AB then you are losing a big player in the team. Who is going to step into his position that we don't know yet. There are a lot of players being used at the moment to try and test them," he said.

Boucher, who has played 295 ODIs for the Proteas, suggested that skipper Faf du Plessis take over De Villiers' vacant No 4 spot in the batting line-up.

"I think Faf has to take AB in a very senior role, moving to No 4 which then opens up No 3 position," said the Titans coach.



"Yes, we have a couple of guys who have been in there, but till now, none of them have been able to put their hands up and say 'that's my position'."

Boucher is currently in United Arab Emirates with the Titans for the inaugural Abu Dhabi T20 league.

The Titans play on Friday (17:00 SA time) against Afghanistan's Boost Defenders.

Titans Abu Dhabi T20 squad:

Albie Morkel (captain), Andrea Agathagelou, Farhaan Behardien, Henry Davids, Theunis de Bruyn, Tony de Zorzi, Eldred Hawken, Heino Kuhn, Gregory Mahlokwana, Rivaldo Moonsamy, Tshepo Moreki, Chris Morris, Alfred Mothoa and Shaun von Berg.