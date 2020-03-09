NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
Proteas

Boucher on Faf: Why would you not want him in your set-up?

2020-03-09 20:03
Faf du Plessis (Gallo)
Faf du Plessis (Gallo)
Related Links

Proteas coach Mark Boucher has defended batsman Faf du Plessis' inclusion into the ODI squad for South Africa's tour to India.

It will be Du Plessis' first participation in the format since the 2019 Cricket World Cup in England, where he scored a 100 against Australia in Manchester.

The 35-year-old's international career had been in doubt ever since he relinquished his role as Test and T20 captain last month.

More speculation surfaced over Du Plessis' future when he was rested for the ODI and T20 series against England and then again against Australia.

His performance with the bat hasn't helped his causeeither, with Du Plessis scoring 20, 29, 1, 19, 8, 36, 3, 35, 24, 15 and 5 in his last 11 innings' for South Africa.

Earlier this month, Du Plessis made a rare appearance for the Titans in their One Day Cup match against the Warriors in Benoni.

The former Proteas captain could only score 11 as the Warriors clinched the match by 2 wickets.

Following South Africa's 3-0 ODI series win over Australia, Boucher insists that Du Plessis' experience will be key in India.

"If you go to a place like India, you need to have a balance of youth and experience and I think Faf has done really well in one-day cricket for South Africa," Boucher told reporters in Potchefstroom on Saturday.

"I think his last knock that he played, he got a hundred... It's a bit of a good headache (selection) for me at the moment...

"Him (Faf) being around the squad will add a lot of value and experience as well. We'll have a look, see the conditions and how we can put combinations together with regards to a batting line-up," he said.

"Why would you not want to have Faf in your set-up? He has done really well in Indian conditions."

The first of three ODIs starts on Thursday at 10:00 SA time in Dharamshala.

Proteas ODI squad for India:

Quinton de Kock (captain), Temba Bavuma, Rassie van der Dussen, Faf du Plessis, Kyle Verreynne, Heinrich Klaasen, Janneman Malan, David Miller, Jon-Jon Smuts, Andile Phehlukwayo, Lungi Ngidi, Lutho Sipamla, Beuran Hendricks, Anrich Nortje, George Linde, Keshav Maharaj

- Compiled by Lynn Butler

Read more on:    proteas  |  faf du plessis  |  mark boucher  |  cricket

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Most ReadEditor's Choice
5 talking points | Super Rugby Week 6 Ernie Els wins first PGA Tour Champions title Bulls boss sheds light on jersey confusion saga Bulls CEO confirms meeting with Jake White New Zealand win Vancouver Sevens, Blitzboks 4th
Bulls boss sheds light on jersey confusion saga Perhaps Bulls should stay in pukey yellow? 1 Blitzbok named in Vancouver Dream Team Ritchie 'shocked' by Haouas red-card punch How the coronavirus has hit global sport

Fixtures
Thursday, 12 March 2020
India v South Africa, , Dharamshala 10:00
Sunday, 15 March 2020
India v South Africa, , Lucknow 10:00
Wednesday, 18 March 2020
India v South Africa, , Kolkata 10:00
Previous Results

Date Match Result
Vote

Who will win the upcoming India v Proteas three-match ODI series?

Latest Multimedia

WATCH | 'The Ruck' Ep 14 - 'Rassie critical to Springbok turnaround'
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
English Premiership flutter

Take Sport24's "expert" tips at your peril...

Sport24 on Twitter

Follow Sport24 news on Twitter

Featured

Absa Premiership

The 2019/20 Absa Premiership season is in full swing. Will Mamelodi Sundowns retain their title? Or can one of Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates, Wits, SuperSport United - or another team perhaps - snatch glory from the Brazilians? Be sure to visit Sport24 for all the latest news!

Latest blogs
 

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 