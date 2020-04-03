Big Mac shares views on Biff and how SA cricket can improve

Former Proteas all-rounder Brian McMillan believes cricket in the country is on the comeback trail with Graeme Smith at the helm.

Smith was recently appointed as Cricket South Africa's (CSA) acting director of cricket and recent reports suggest that he was set to be appointed to a permanent role.

McMillan, know as "Big Mac" during his playing days, told Sport24 in an exclusive interview that he believes CSA is now in the right hands.

"I'm not quite sure what Smith has done behind the scenes since he was officially appointed as director of cricket in December but I’m sure he has added huge value in terms of winning, performance and growing South African cricket as a brand. Smith was a very successful captain for South Africa for quite a few years and there are certain elements in business, administration and sport that coincide," McMillan said.

McMillan, who played 38 Tests and 78 ODIs in the 1990s, said it was imperative that improve the country’s domestic structure.

"One thing is certain, the grassroots - club and provincial cricket - has to be strengthened and funded in order for this to happen. I don't want to be one of those armchair critics but during my playing days the South African domestic cricket scene was definitely stronger. Once you have got that your base of cricketers coming through allows for stronger and stronger competition and, as a consequence, it increases the strength of your national side."

He was also happy to see his former team-mate and Proteas wicketkeeper David Richardson involved. The former ICC CEO's mandate, having come on board as a consultant, is to form a steering committee to make recommendations on the future structure of South African domestic cricket.

"Dave Richardson can help Faul (Jacques, CSA CEO) and Smith in implementing the right structures in the country. 'Swinger' obviously has vast experience from his time as an administrator with the ICC and will add real value… We want to be number one in the world again and if there are obstacles in the way they must be removed in order for us to move forward," McMillan added.

- Compiled by Sport24 staff