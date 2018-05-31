Big Bash clubs eager to fight for AB's signature

Cape Town - Several Big Bash League clubs have their eyes set on
signing former Proteas batsman AB de Villiers.
De Villiers announced his shocking retirement last week and
cited fatigue, stating that it was the "right time" to call time
on his 14-year international cricket career.
De Villiers has plied his trade in various international T20 leagues, including
the Indian Premier League for the Royal Challenges Bangalore and for the
Barbados Tridents in the Caribbean Premier League in 2016.
According to AAP, the Sydney Sixers wasted no time
and spoke to De Villiers' manager last week.
"We hope we'll be in a pretty good position if he wants to come out.
From a family point of view, we feel we offer a pretty attractive package in
Sydney and he's previously stated his love for the SCG. We're very keen to have
him, should he want to come out, but we also realise he said he's keen to play
domestic cricket in South Africa," said Sixers general manager Jodie
Hawkins.
Brisbane Heat's general manager Andrew McShea told the Big Bash League's website: "It would remiss of us not
to explore the possibility of AB being available for the Heat."
Heat hard-hitting batsman Chris Lynn tweeted: "Want to bat 3
for the @HeatBBL @ABdeVilliers17 .. I know a bloke."
The Hobart Hurricanes have previously tried to lure De Villiers to sign for their
club, who has a strong connection with coach Gary Kirsten.
Hobart CEO Nick Cummins revealed that despite having two overseas players (Englishmen
Tymal Mills and Jofra Archer) contracted, if one of two had to miss out of this
season - an interested De Villiers' would be welcome.
Cummins said: "I did note he expressed interest in playing for the
Titans this year too so maybe he is just going to play in South Africa, but I'm
not sure."
The Melbourne Renegades have also expressed interest in the
former Proteas batsman and noted that "if he was to be available he would
be a significant asset".
Meanwhile, the Melbourne Stars CEO Clint Cooper said:
"We would love to see De Villiers in the Big Bash League, and a player of
his calibre would obviously be of interest to the Stars."
The Sydney Stars noted that they are looking for a
high-profile international cricketer.
"Sydney Thunder is always looking to sign high-profile international
players and AB de Villiers falls into that category. With both Shane Bond and
Mike Hussey over in India for the IPL, it has allowed us to take a closer look
at some of our options," said Thunder general manager Lee Germon.
Since appearing on the international stage in 2004, De Villiers scored 8 765
runs in 114 Tests with 22 centuries (average 50.66), 9 577 runs in 228 ODIs
with 25 centuries and 1 672 runs in 78 T20Is with 10 half-centuries.
However, the Titans stated that they are still discussing the way forward with the South African for
the upcoming season.