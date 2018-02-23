NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
Proteas

Behardien praises 'hard man' Klaasen

2018-02-23 16:14
Heinrich Klaasen (AP)
Related Links

Cape Town - When the Proteas take on India in the third and final T20I at Newlands on Saturday night, there will be a lot of attention on Heinrich Klaasen

The 26-year-old, getting a run in the side with Quinton de Kock out injured, is in red hot form. 

His 69 off 30, which included seven sixes, at Centurion on Wednesday night was simply stunning and it ultimately won the Proteas the match and kept them in the series. 

With just two T20Is and four ODIs to his name, Klaasen is still green on the international stage and as a result the cricketing public does not know an awful lot about him. 

But, speaking ahead of Saturday's clash, Farhaan Behardien provided some insight on what makes Klaasen tick. 

Behardien and Klaasen play together at the Titans and know each other well.

"He's coming off some massive form," Behardien said.

"He comes from a long line of cricketers who graduated from Tuks. He's played lots of Varsity Cups and tournaments.

"He's played for the Titans now for a long time where we've been very successful and played in a good environment. He's built his character around that.

"He used to bat in the middle order but now with myself, Albie Morkel, Dave Wiese and Chris Morris, he normally goes in at No 4, which gives him a little more responsibility. He's floated around that middle order for the last three or four years."

Behardien added that Klaasen had flourished under the guidance of Titans coach Mark Boucher, before likening him to AB de Villiers and Faf du Plessis in terms of his mental approach to cricket.

"It's no surprise that he's stepped up. He's a very hard character, he's a competitor and he wants to be on this stage. He wants to play for a long time ... that's the way he is," said Behardien.

"He has a similar competitiveness to the guys like AB and Faf who want to be in a fight against the opposition. He's not scared of that."

NEXT ON SPORT24X

Root keen to stand up against NZ

2018-02-23 14:22

Follow Sport24 on Twitter, Facebook, Mobile and on Instagram

What To Read Next

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News
Most ReadEditor's Choice
SA Rugby boss calls for sports journo Joffe’s arrest Dropped Bok prop told to improve fitness Ex-Bok labels 30-Test cap rule a ‘mockery’ Rebels run riot as Reds see red in Melbourne Blow for Bulls as Gelant pulls out
Blow for Bulls as Gelant pulls out Rob Kempson chats to Sport24 PSL's highest earners stung by income tax - report Tipsters: Jose to undo his old club! Jones: I was shocked at how unfit England were

Fixtures
Saturday, 24 February 2018
South Africa v India, Cape Town 18:00
Thursday, 01 March 2018
South Africa v Australia, Durban 10:00
Friday, 09 March 2018
South Africa v Australia, Port Elizabeth 10:00
Previous Results

Date Match Result
Vote

India may be ranked No 1 in the ICC Test rankings, but after their series defeat to the Proteas, do they really deserve the mantle as world's best?

Latest Multimedia

WATCH: Try of Week 1 of Super Rugby
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
English Premiership flutter

Take Sport24's "expert" tips at your peril...

Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

Featured

Absa Premiership action hots up!

The 2017/18 Absa Premiership season is under way. Can Bidvest Wits defend their title? Will Soweto giants Kaizer Chiefs or Orlando Pirates emerge victorious? Or will the bookies' favourites, Mamelodi Sundowns, taste success for a record eighth time? Stay glued to Sport24 to find out!

Latest blogs
 

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 