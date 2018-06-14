NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
Proteas

Bavuma sets sights on AB's No 4 spot

2018-06-14 10:47
Temba Bavuma (Gallo)
Cape Town - Temba Bavuma says he is putting is hand up as a potential replacement for AB de Villiers at No 4 in South Africa's Test line-up.

The Proteas play Sri Lanka in two Test matches next month and they will travel to the sub-continent country without De Villiers, who has retired from all international formats. 

It means that the Proteas must find somebody to fill the all-important No 4 slot, and Bavuma says he is ready if called upon.

"I will be opportunistic because there is a spot open for someone to come in at No. 4 and I am putting up my hand for that position," Bavuma was quoted as saying on Cricinfo.

"Hopefully the selectors are looking towards me. But, if not, wherever they want me to play I will try to execute as best as possible."

Bavuma has batted at No 4 in three Test matches and five innings, averaging 41.75 in the position. 

