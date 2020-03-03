NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
Proteas

Bavuma set for ODI opening berth in India

2020-03-03 08:02
Temba Bavuma (Gallo)
Temba Bavuma (Gallo)
Related Links

Lloyd Burnard - Sport24

Cape Town - While results have been up and down, one of the main positives to emerge from South Africa's white ball summer has been the consistency of Temba Bavuma

Considered a Test specialist ever since making his debut in that format back in 2014, Bavuma has had to be incredibly patient for a chance at representing his country in limited overs. 

If there is one criticism, it is that he hasn't converted. His 98 in the opening ODI against England in early February ended in heartbreaking fashion while he also carded 49 in the final T20 against the same opposition. 

Still, this year, Bavuma averages 43.50 in ODI cricket at a strike rate of 90.15 and 41.00 in T20 cricket at 153.75

He is slowly going about booking his place opening alongside Quinton de Kock at October's T20 World Cup in Australia, while he also provides options at the top of the ODI order. 

Speaking to Sport24 on Monday after a 15-man squad for this month's three-match ODI tour of India was announced, Cricket South Africa (CSA) selection chief Linda Zondi revealed that the plan for India was for Bavuma to open the batting. 

Janneman Malan was given that responsibility in the first ODI against Australia in Paarl on Saturday and was out first ball to Mitch Starc on debut, but question marks over his abilities against spin bowling are the reason he has not been included in the squad for India. 

Malan can expect to play at least one of the next two ODIs against Australia - the next is on Wednesday in Bloemfontein - while Bavuma or Jon Jon Smuts are likely to open the batting in the other. 

Smuts will also serve as another opening option in India. 

Zondi also confirmed that the CSA selectors are keeping a close eye on the returning Aiden Markram, who has now fully recovered from injury and has posted scores of 36 and 103 for the Titans in the One Day Cup since.

He remains a massive player for South African cricket moving forward, but the plan is to give him some much-needed game time at franchise level and then look at a possible return to the national set-up after the Indian tour. 

Faf du Plessis, meanwhile, remains available for South Africa in all three formats and is still expected to reconsider his future after the T20 World Cup. 

Proteas squad for India ODIs:

Quinton de Kock (captain), Temba Bavuma, Rassie van der Dussen, Faf du Plessis, Kyle Verreynne, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Jon-Jon Smuts, Andile Phehlukwayo, Lungi Ngidi, Lutho Sipamla, Beuran Hendricks, Anrich Nortje, George Linde, Keshav Maharaj

Read more on:    proteas  |  temba bavuma  |  cricket

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Most ReadEditor's Choice
Bulls evict spectators after crowd violence incident at Loftus Blitzboks stun Fiji with incredible comeback to win LA Sevens Faf makes Proteas ODI return, Linde set for debut in India Mallett unimpressed by 'hopeless, embarrassing' Bulls 5 talking points | Super Rugby Week 5
This week's SA Super Rugby gold goes to ... Lukhanyo Am Du Toit hammer blow: Wiese's chance to lift stocks? Faf makes Proteas ODI return, Linde set for debut in India Dobson: Stormers given massive wake-up call by 'superb' Blues Everitt heaps praise on 'tight' Sharks

Previous Results

Date Match Result
Vote

Who will win the upcoming Proteas v Australia three-match T20 series?

Latest Multimedia

WATCH | 'The Ruck' Ep 14 - 'Rassie critical to Springbok turnaround'
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
Sport24 on Twitter

Follow Sport24 news on Twitter

Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

Featured

Absa Premiership

The 2019/20 Absa Premiership season is in full swing. Will Mamelodi Sundowns retain their title? Or can one of Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates, Wits, SuperSport United - or another team perhaps - snatch glory from the Brazilians? Be sure to visit Sport24 for all the latest news!

Latest blogs
 

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 